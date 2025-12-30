Rob Gronkowski Urges Travis Kelce to Ditch Chiefs & Shares Retirement Advice

As the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their season finale, the tight end Travis Kelce’s retirement rumors are at an all-time high. He has denied any immediate announcement, claiming he would discuss with his friends, family, and the management first. But legend Rob Gronkowski shared a plan on FOX NFL Sunday that surprised the entire league.

“I think he’s going to test the market out there, and he has to vie for a championship and the Super Bowl if he comes back,” Gronk said. “I don’t really see that happening with the Kansas City Chiefs.”

The reason behind his claim is that 2025 is the last year of Kelce’s contract. Also, if he retires this year, he will be going out on the worst year of his NFL career. Gronk further implied that 2026 doesn’t look like a championship year for the Chiefs.

Their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has undergone successful surgery for LCL and ACL injuries. He will return before the 2026 season. But that doesn’t inspire much confidence about their capability to win the Super Bowl. If you assess his plan through the Chiefs Kingdom lens, Travis Kelce might not play for any other team.

First, he has played his entire career with the AFC West franchise. He is 36 years old, and getting used to any other offense will take time. Second, just like Rob Gronkowski’s friendship with Tom Brady, Kelce and Mahomes are close friends. They have won three Super Bowls together. Their only hope was to send Kelce out on a winning season, unlike 2025, when they failed to qualify for the playoffs.

These factors will play a huge role in his comeback. But Gronk also kept the door of retirement open, with another piece of advice.

Rob Gronkowski advises Travis Kelce on retiring

There are two factors in the Chiefs’ veteran’s retirement from football. If he talks with the Chiefs’ management about playing for another season, they might give him a chance based on his performance. He is leading the receiving corps with 73 receptions for 839 yards and five touchdowns. Moreover, he has achieved almost everything in his career, which includes four-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl.

Meanwhile, Gronk discussed Kelce’s retirement situation on Good Morning America.

“The only advice that I would give him, because I’ve been in this situation before, is listen to your gut feeling. If you truly love the game of football and you feel like you belong out there on the football field, well then, go back,” Gronk said. “Look at your options, see what’s presented to you on the table, and weigh it all out, and take your time.”

The second (and bigger) factor is Kelce’s life ahead with his billionaire singer and fiancée, Taylor Swift. The couple has plans to get married in the coming offseason. Will he come back after settling down with the youth icon? In some ways, Gronk is right.

Travis Kelce should think it through before deciding to leave football. He has opportunities on both sides of his life. Fans will side with him whether he retires or plays another year. For now, everyone is waiting for clarity about the future. It will take some time.