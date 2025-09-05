Roger Goodell Takes Major International Decision Hours Before Chiefs vs. Chargers Clash in Brazil

For Roger Goodell, Brazil has been on the radar for many years. A massive untapped market with 36 million NFL fans, second only to Mexico internationally. Last year, the NFL dipped its toes into Brazil for the first time with the Eagles vs. Packers game in São Paulo. But making a mark here hasn’t been easy. São Paulo, with 11 million people, sounds like a prime venue, but NFL teams have faced restrictions. Security briefings warn players to stay locked down in hotels hours away from the stadium. It’s a beautiful city, yes, but more a fortress than a playground for these events.

But the NFL’s commitment to Brazil continues despite these challenges. On 5 September, the Chiefs and Chargers clash in São Paulo’s Corinthians Arena, which holds just under 50,000. Not exactly a coliseum for an NFL showdown. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, multiple sources have indicated that Roger Goodell is poised to add Rio de Janeiro to the international game docket for 2026. The iconic Maracanã Stadium, the same one that hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2016 Olympics and multiple World Cup finals.

It will welcome NFL teams, promising more than 70,000 seats and a vibrant atmosphere that São Paulo can’t match. The league has had its sights on Rio for years, and now it’s finally happening, bringing American football to one of the world’s most famous stadiums. The move isn’t just about bigger crowds, but turning South America into a bona fide NFL hub.

Though security concerns linger, as the 2016 Olympics showed, the city can handle major events safely. Still, the fear of violence is there. Goodell’s NFL isn’t shy about taking calculated risks. The league is making a massive investment here, with seven international games scheduled for 2025, including a debut in Berlin after three years of playing in other locations in Germany. And multiple cities in Europe. This expansion signals the NFL’s commitment to global growth.

Brazil is more than a one-off destination now. Talks are underway for multi-year contracts, potentially locking the NFL into four to six years of annual games here. That’s stability, investment, and a pathway to establishing American football culture deeply in South America. Local officials are buzzing with optimism, touting economic impacts upward of $61 million per game and 12,500 jobs created. “In a long-term contract, we can work together with the NFL to make the sport even bigger in Brazil and increase job and income generation with every game,” Gustavo Pires, the president of São Paulo tourism, told The Athletic.

So while the Chiefs and Chargers battle in the tropical heat tonight, something much bigger brews behind the scenes. Roger Goodell’s decision to crown Rio as a 2026 stop signals the NFL’s serious global ambitions. A single game in São Paulo isn’t nearly enough. And the league’s trick play? Making the sport more accessible everywhere.

Roger Goodell is streaming the NFL to the world

Tonight’s Chiefs-Chargers clash signals a game-changing moment for the NFL. This contest is the first regular-season NFL game ever streamed free worldwide on YouTube. No cable, subscriptions, or VPNs required. Just an internet connection anywhere in the world. Chiefs president Mark Donovan summed it up succinctly: “This partnership not only highlights the excitement of opening the season in Brazil but also allows us to connect with fans globally through a platform that’s transforming how people experience live sports.”

Roger Goodell, too, praised the move, saying, “Integrating MrBeast and some of the world’s top creators will make this free experience even more special for fans of all ages.” YouTube’s Director of Connected TV Marketing, Wes Harri,s echoed the sentiment: “This is more than a game; it’s the future of football, and it’s open for everyone around the world to enjoy for free on YouTube.”

Access is the driving force. League EVP Jeff Miller called it “the most accessible NFL game ever produced.” NFL games are now available across eight platforms: CBS, NBC, FOX, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Netflix, ESPN, and YouTube, providing fans with multiple viewing options. While many games remain free on broadcast TV in home markets, out-of-market fans often pay hefty subscription fees. Tonight, those financial barriers evaporate.

This digital opening isn’t just a novelty. It’s a signal of the NFL’s evolving media strategy and its commitment to growing its global audience. Fans from São Paulo to Sydney, and New York to Nairobi, can tune in freely. For a league doubling down on global expansion, this free worldwide stream is a fitting reminder: the NFL’s future is global, accessible, and digital.