Chiefs Rookie Emmett Johnson Takes Huge Hit As College Rivalry Heats Up at Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson is already trying to dig out of a slow start to camp, and a former Iowa safety just made things more personal. The former Iowa DB, who spent his college career on the other side of the Nebraska-Iowa rivalry, blasted Johnson with a huge hit in practice and instantly brought that old Big Ten tension back to life. New team, but they seem to carry the same rivalry. This time, though, the two former enemies are fighting for jobs in the same Chiefs locker room.

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“Former Iowa DB Xavier Nwankpa with a big hit on former Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson at the end of this play. The college rivalry carrying over to camp #Chiefs,” Matt Foster posted on X.

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Monday’s 7-on-7 session ended with a moment nobody in St. Joseph is going to forget anytime soon. Undrafted rookie safety Xavier Nwankpa lit up fellow rookie running back Emmett Johnson with a huge hit that sent him flying horizontal before he crashed down hard on his back. The teammates had to help him back to his feet, and it didn’t take long for the internet to connect the dots.

Nwankpa came from Iowa and Johnson from Nebraska. So yeah, this had rivalry written all over it. Iowa and Nebraska meet every year in the Heroes Game, and last season was the 56th matchup between the two schools and the 15th since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.

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Johnson actually came out on the losing end against Nwankpa’s Hawkeyes three times. But he also had some big moments against Iowa too, most notably a 217-yard rushing performance last season in a game where Nwankpa still managed five tackles. Johnson ended up earning Big Ten Running Back of the Year honors before Kansas City took him in the fifth round.

Johnson reportedly told people afterward that the hit “felt personal” and that he “didn’t like it.” Given the Nebraska-Iowa history, it’s not hard to see why. The Chiefs coaching staff didn’t have much to say about the hit, but not everyone was laughing it off.

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Patrick Mahomes was pissed, and according to Arrowhead Pride, he could be heard yelling from the sideline, “What the [expletive] are we doing?” Fair question. Why are you blasting your own teammate like that in practice? Both rookies are fighting for jobs, but this is still the same team. Mahomes clearly wasn’t interested in watching an old Nebraska-Iowa rivalry turn into a cheap shot that could get somebody hurt.

And really, this wouldn’t be the first time a college rivalry followed guys into the NFL. Just look at Zak Zinter and Michael Hall Jr. They went from Michigan-Ohio State enemies to Browns teammates in the same draft. Hall was even involved in the play that ended Zinter’s college career with a broken leg. But once they got to Cleveland, Zinter said they were “brothers now.” So yeah, Johnson and Nwankpa are basically dealing with the same thing.

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Now both guys are on the same team, both trying to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Johnson has already turned some heads with his work ethic, something Andy Reid has pointed out himself.

Nwankpa, meanwhile, is fighting for his shot on Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. He went undrafted, so nothing is guaranteed. Every rep matters, and every play is another chance to get noticed. That’s pretty much his mindset right now.

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“Just trying to take advantage of any reps I can get,” he said. “Young guy, undrafted guy, I’m just trying to go out there when I get my number called and go make some plays and just capitalize on those opportunities; that’s all I can ask for.”

Still, for Johnson, the path forward looks like it’s going to take some work.

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Chiefs rookie Emmett Johnson falling behind in camp

Johnson knows the running back depth chart isn’t doing him any favors right now, so he’s looking for another way onto the field. He has already made it clear he is willing to contribute on kick returns, punt returns or wherever the Chiefs need him. With other backs currently ahead of him, special teams could be Johnson’s quickest path to earning snaps and making himself harder to leave off the roster.

“That’s how you get on the field, man,” Johnson said. “That’s how you help the team win. If I’m not a starter, I want to go out and help on kick returns, punt returns, whatever it takes to help the team. That’s bigger than anything to me. I take big pride in helping the game in all phases, and special teams can make or break a game.”

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He’s still sitting behind Kenneth Walker III, Brashard Smith and Emari Demercado. Andy Reid touched on what Johnson still needs to clean up when he spoke to reporters Wednesday. According to Reid, the big thing is pad level.

“You go high at this level, and you’re going to get rearranged,” Reid said. “And you don’t want that to happen.”

It’s a fair point given what Johnson brought to the table in college. Over four seasons at Nebraska, he played in 41 games and racked up 2,460 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 458 carries, while also hauling in 92 catches for 702 yards and five more scores through the air.

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Johnson talked to the media again after practice at Missouri Western State University, this time looking ahead to his first NFL game against the Rams at Arrowhead next Saturday.

“Honestly, just getting out there and winning the football game, first of all, but just attacking every rep that I get,” Johnson said on Saturday. “Whatever opportunity I get, making the most out of it, and just showing coach that he can rely on me as well as the other players on the team.”

It’ll be his first taste of professional football, and a real chance to show why the Chiefs liked him enough to bring him aboard in the first place.