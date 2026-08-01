Chiefs Rookie Mansoor Delane Conditioned to Play “One-Handed” During Training Camp Amid Injury Rehab

Just when head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs thought their defense was getting better, they were struck with another setback. Their 2026 6th overall pick, Mansoor Delane, suffered an injury this offseason. But he is doing everything he can to play in his rookie season, even if it means throwing with just one hand to ensure he practices.

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“He’s a tough kid,” Andy Reid said to the media following training camp practice on Friday. “He was a state wrestling champ and all that stuff. Tough kid. He wants to be out there. He wants to do everything. We’re not allowing him to use that arm. He’s out there playing kind of one-handed. Until he’s completely clear, we’re going to keep an eye on him. When we get into the contact stuff, you know, we’ll back off a little bit on him there, but he’s working his tail off and doing what he can do with that.”

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Mansoor Delane is still recovering from a shoulder injury that he sustained during the Chiefs’ OTAs earlier this summer. However, he was cleared to practice before rookies arrived at training camp in St. Joseph and has taken part in every practice while wearing a yellow non-contact jersey.

Along with Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton, Mansoor is one of the team’s top cornerbacks. If Delane misses more time, the team will only have a few options left at the position. That’s exactly why Andy Reid isn’t taking any risks.

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Instead of taking part in full contact, the coaching staff has asked him to focus on improving his footwork, technique, movement, and coverage skills.

Even though Delane is still recovering from a shoulder injury, he has already shown his potential in training camp. During one practice, he broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Cyrus Allen, proving that he can still make plays and compete even while not fully healthy.

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Andy Reid is also very impressed by his performance in training camp despite the injury setback.

“Up to this point, he’s done a nice job,” Reid said. “He had a good offseason program. Out here, he’s been strong where he can bend, maintain that bend and still move with his feet. Dave overemphasizes all of that: use your feet [and] then be able to build cushions from there and angles. He’s done a nice job of that. He’s really worked hard at that.”

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There’s another reason why Andy Reid has so much trust in Mansoor Delane. Before joining the Chiefs, Delane had a solid career record at both LSU and Virginia Tech. He played 44 games, recorded 191 tackles, 8 interceptions, 37 passes defended, 4 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery.

While Mansoor Delane works out in the training camp, even if limited, the Chiefs still have one key area on defense that remains an issue.

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Chiefs are left with one more concern ahead of the season

In 2025, Kansas City ranked 19th in sack percentage and 22nd with 2.1 sacks per game. To create more pressure, the Chiefs often had to send extra defenders after the quarterback.

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But that also left fewer players covering the receivers. As a result, opposing quarterbacks had more time and more open targets to throw to, making it easier for teams with quick passing offenses to move the ball.

The Chiefs did try to tackle the situation by drafting R Mason Thomas in the 2026 NFL Draft and adding Peter Woods and Khyris Tonga. On top of that, Omarr Norman-Lott has returned from injury.

The Chiefs also expect defensive end George Karlaftis to play a bigger role and make more big plays this season. But if the pass rush still does not improve, general manager Brett Veach may have to bring in another defensive player before the season begins to strengthen the defense.