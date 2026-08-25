Chiefs Rookie Mansoor Delane Reveals Biggest Challenge While Playing Against Patrick Mahomes

Transitioning from college football to the NFL is a monumental leap for any rookie. But facing off against one of the league’s most lethal passing attacks in daily practice is a different challenge. For Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane, lining up against Patrick Mahomes came with a learning curve.

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“I would say little room for error,” Delane reflected on the contrast between college competition and the Chiefs’ offense in the post-practice presser. “I think that’s the biggest thing I learned, especially playing with Pat, you could be in great position.

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“In college it may work. But every little flaw that you may have, he’s going to pick it out. [He] really just allowed me to stand on top of my toes and really just become a better player.”

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Getting to that point needed significant patience for the rookie. He suffered an unfortunate shoulder blade injury during the OTAs earlier in the offseason. The injury sidelined him in a non-contact jersey for the beginning of training camp. However, the medical staff cleared him for full contact just before the Chiefs faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the preseason.

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In that match, Delane played with one hand against the opposing wide receivers, desperately trying to avoid a secondary injury. Of course, it seemed like a frustrating play for the rookie. But it also forced him to rely on his footwork and technique, pushing him to grow. And the lessons culminated in the preseason game last Saturday.

Delane played about 11 defensive snaps in the game. However, he emphasized that getting his feet wet and gaining live-game experience was more important to him than logging in more reps. No wonder Mahomes approved Brett Veach’s investment in Delane in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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“I was definitely just eager to get back healthy, but I think it was a sign,” the cornerback told the media. “I think it was meant to be. It’s always hard not to be on the field, it’s what you love to do. But like I said, I think it allowed me to step back and see from different perspectives… I took that time and valued every second of it.”

His brief but impactful performance against the Buccaneers also caught head coach Andy Reid’s attention. After all, there are expectations from the rookie cornerback as the Chiefs have already traded their former cornerback Trent McDuffie away. But Delane’s early flashes suggest that Reid can rely on him.

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“You can see the athletic ability, the feet, the instincts,” the head coach praised Delane for his performance. “He’s not afraid to stick in there. He’s got physicality. You can see the talent.”

Delane’s journey from a frustrating offseason injury to sharing the practice field with Mahomes has tested his resilience ahead of the regular season. By embracing the lessons, he can better prepare himself to anchor the Chiefs’ secondary team.