Chiefs Rookie Peter Woods Signs Historic Contract, Setting a New Precedent in Kansas City

With their mandatory training camp just days away, the Kansas City Chiefs have scripted history by handing rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods an unprecedented contract. Coming off a disappointing 2025 season, the Chiefs maximized the 2025 NFL Draft by bringing in a group of quality players who are expected to carry the franchise into the future. Among these names, Woods has been touted as a crucial player for Kansas City, and hence, the Chiefs have taken a significant step to ensure that the Clemson product is well compensated even before his first snap in the NFL.

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“First-round pick Peter Woods and the Chiefs reached agreement today on a 4-year, $18 million fully guaranteed deal, per Adie von Gontard and Ray Haija of @ymapaasports,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported via X. “Woods is said to have received the highest upfront percentage of his signing bonus in Chiefs’ 1st-round history.”

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As per Schefter’s report, the 29th pick in the April draft will earn every penny on his $18 million rookie contract with the Chiefs, guaranteeing his entire deal. Looking into the exact figure of Woods’ contract, according to Spotrac, the former Clemson defensive tackle has a guaranteed $17,975,624 with a $9,533,180 signing bonus. Woods will have an average annual salary of $4,493,906, whereas this season, the 29th pick will take home a base salary of $885,000.

While many would describe this as a risky move, especially as Peter Woods hasn’t even played a single minute of NFL football, his college numbers tell a different story. In 35 games for the Clemson Tigers, Woods grew into a nightmare for opposition offenses as he hauled in 84 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups. In his final season at Death Valley, Woods earned All-American honors after racking up 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks in 12 games.

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On the back of these stellar numbers, Woods is expected to play a major role in the 2026 season, as the Chiefs faced consistency issues last season on defense. Kansas City also lost Charles Omenihu to the Washington Commanders in free agency and released Mike Danna, creating an opportunity for the rookie defensive tackle to learn on the job from veterans like Chris Jones and George Karlaftis.

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Furthermore, Peter Woods has already emerged as an exciting talent with his performances in the OTAs, as Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo raved about the former Clemson Tigers star in his recent press conference.

“I’ve been really, really impressed with Pete (Woods),” Spagnuolo said. “Not only what he does on the field, but the way he carries himself in the hallways. I think I’ve said this to you guys before: When you stand up in front of them in a unit meeting, you can see all the faces. I mean, you know whether they’re in tune. He’s focused, and that’s a good thing, especially for a lineman. He seems like he’s got football get-it. I thought he made a couple of good plays today, so real hopeful for him.”

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Based on these comments, it’s clear that the Chiefs have found their defensive lineman of the future, who even has the potential to perform immediately. However, Woods isn’t the only rookie who has secured a massive payday before making his NFL debut.

Mansoor Delane signs $41.9 million rookie deal with the Chiefs

With Kansas City losing All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie in a trade to the Los Angeles Rams, securing a long-term replacement was a major priority for the Chiefs. And GM Brett Veach did exactly that by trading up to the sixth overall pick by giving away their ninth, 74th, and 148th picks to the Cleveland Browns.

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The franchise decided to take this drastic step as Delane emerged as one of the cornerbacks in the draft, as the LSU product entered the draft on the back of stellar numbers over an illustrious four-year college career. Across 44 games, Delane recorded 191 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 41 passes defended, and eight interceptions. Hence, the Chiefs handed him a hefty rookie contract worth $41.9 million over four seasons, according to NFL insider Ian Rappoport.

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“The #Chiefs and No. 6 overall pick LSU CB Mansoor Delane have agreed to terms on his four-year $41.9M fully guaranteed rookie deal, and he’ll sign imminently. Delane’s deal was done by Travis Allen and Kyle McCarthy of @AthletesFirst,” Rappoport reported on X.

With the Chiefs locking up both Woods and Delane before training camp, Kansas City has made its intentions clear. The franchise is investing heavily in its defensive future, and these two rookies will be expected to deliver from day one.