Chiefs Rookie QB Garrett Nussmeier Sends Strong Message on Faith After Injury Riddled 2025 LSU Season

In the 2024 season, Garrett Nussmeier threw for 4,052 yards and scored 29 touchdowns. Entering the 2025 season, there was even chatter of him going as the No. 1 pick in the next year. But nobody had an inkling of the suffering Nussmeier was in for. Last year ended up being an absolute downer for him, since he couldn’t even reach the 2,000-yard mark. That drop, and the injury that caused it, pushed him down to being the 249th overall pick in the 2026 draft. Adversities of this kind are not easy to deal with, but Garrett Nussmeier held his own.

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“It was something that I went through,” Nussmeier said about his funky 2025 season on May 1. “As I’ve said many times before back at LSU, but my first time speaking to you guys, I want you guys to know my faith is a big part of who I am. I’m a huge believer. I’m a son of Jesus Christ before I’m a football player. So, I believe everything happens for a reason. And I believe that what I went through last year was meant to be.”

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Every time Nussmeier threw a pass in 2025, he said that he felt a “stabbing pain” in his abdomen. He was no longer the gunslinger he was known to be. Yet, Nussmeier played through the pain. But during testing at the NFL Combine, he was diagnosed with a cyst on his spine that pressed on a nerve. That’s no standard muscle pain. This is what had most teams passing him on, until the Kansas City Chiefs picked him up in the seventh round. It was a terrible waiting game for Nussmeier, who was also the last QB to be picked in this year’s draft.

As of now, the cyst is still there, but it’s asymptomatic. But in case the pain flares up again, he will have to undergo a minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery, which would put him back on the field after a couple of weeks of rehabilitation. Nevertheless, Nussmeier remains positive.

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“Having gone through that, I’ve grown from it,” he added. “And I’ve become a better player, better person, better man. So, I’m grateful for the struggle. I’m grateful to have gone through that, because I know it’s going to help me going forward.”

Nussmeier hasn’t had much time to prove his worth after the season. But he had pleasantly surprised scouts and analysts in the days leading up to his draft with his comeback. After earning MVP honors at the Senior Bowl this year, his throws at the NFL Combine once again had that zip and power. Regardless of it, he had to suffer a scary fall in the draft. There were only nine picks left before the Chiefs took him.

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Garrett Nussmeier will now head to the Arrowhead, fully prepared to battle for his place within a highly complicated Kansas City quarterback room.

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Where can Garrett Nussmeier find himself on the Chiefs’ depth chart?

Last season, Patrick Mahomes got sidelined because he tore his ACL and LCL. These are serious injuries and significantly limit a player’s mobility. But it’s also worth noting that this usually takes about nine months to heal. Since Mahomes underwent surgery in December, his comeback is still at a 50-50 chance right now.

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But in case the Chiefs want to save him for the later part of the season, it’d be Justin Fields taking up the mantle of the QB1. And if his number is called, Nussmeier has the chance to book the QB2 spot for himself. If Mahomes does start in Week 1, the rookie won’t be at a bad spot if he becomes QB3. Learning from Patrick Mahomes is a huge upside for anyone in Nussmeier’s rank.

He will be battling with Chris Oladokun and Jake Haener for this spot. While Oladokun is coming with better technicalities, Haener is bringing in experience. But given Nussmeier’s arm talent and gunslinger mindset, he’ll likely begin the 2026 season as the QB3. At LSU, he read complex SEC defenses, processed progressions rapidly, and delivered the ball with some bravado. He is a great fit in the Chiefs’ offense, which is known for being powerful and electric.

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Chiefs’ vice president of player personnel, Ryne Nutt, also shared his optimism around Garrett Nussmeier at the post-draft recap. He believed that the questionable 2025 season was the result of LSU firing the head coach and offensive coordinator in the middle of the season. It apparently had nothing to do with his injury. And hence, Nutt is putting his faith in Nussmeier.

The battle ahead is undeniably steep, but the young quarterback has already braved the worst part. This is an opportunity that he will not mess up.