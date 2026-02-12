Chiefs Rumors: Andy Reid Targets $32.9 Million Travis Kelce Replacement Amid Retirement Saga

Essentials Inside The Story Sources link Kansas City to a standout NFC target.

Travis Kelce’s silence fuels retirement chatter following a statistical career low.

Chiefs' cap constraints complicate a potential offseason roster pursuit.

The Kansas City Chiefs may have finally signaled a transition plan for Travis Kelce. Coming off their statistically worst season in a decade, the franchise appears ready to overhaul a roster that struggled to find its rhythm in 2025. With Kelce now 36 and retirement rumors reaching a fever pitch, reports of the team eyeing a former top-five pick currently playing in the NFC suggest that Head Coach Andy Reid, who holds significant sway over personnel decisions, may be personally preparing for life after his star tight end.

“The #Chiefs are expected to target Kyle Pitts this offseason, per sources,” reported jvlfootball on Instagram. “Pitts could be leaving ATL, and with Kelce likely retiring, leaves KC desperate for an elite TE.”

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since day one, the young tight end has been grinding and giving his best. In his rookie season, he crossed the 1,000 receiving yards mark with an almost 62% catch rate. In 2025, he was just 72 yards shy of crossing the 1,000-yard mark. But he did score five touchdowns in 88 catches, which is a career record for him.

Currently 25, the metrics made him one of the most highlighted TEs in the league. The Chiefs could have had to break their bank to bring in someone of his caliber. But fortunately, Pitts’ rookie contract runs out within a month. So, the team can approach him in free agency, making things a little easier.

On the other hand, Kelce’s contract is also running out on March 11, 2026. His retirement speculations have been active since last season. But with the Chiefs recording their first losing season in a decade, his underwhelming performance made things even worse. Kelce accounted for 851 yards and five touchdowns, showcasing that he is not in his best shape. In his prime, he recorded 7 consecutive seasons with 1,000+ yards. But this year he missed the milestone for the third consecutive year.

Moreover, Patrick Mahomes can bring the best out of Pitts. Kelce’s legs don’t have the same fuel as they once had. But the 25-year-old is at the peak of his game. His 1.98-meter height also gives him an advantage with a better catch radius. Also, his massive height can also play as a run-blocker, stopping the defense in its tracks. Pitts has never gotten a taste of the playoffs either. Coming to Kansas City could fulfill this wish too.

The only problem the Chiefs could face is with Pitts’ rookie contract, which is worth $32.9 million; he could demand more when the Chiefs approach. Reid needs to be careful, since the franchise is already $57 million over the cap. While the team is looking for a replacement, Kelce has yet to take a stance on his retirement.

Travis Kelce remains silent on his retirement

The retirement chatter around Travis Kelce has been going on for months now. The tight end is yet to answer the matter at hand. While he may be silent, the latest reports suggest that there is a 50/50 chance that he could return for another run in the NFL.

“I’m told that while retirement has been discussed, many close to Travis Kelce believe he could return for a 14th season,” reported The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on X. “The future Hall of Famer has yet to make a final decision about his future.”

The No. 87 of the Chiefs is on vacation with his fiancée, Taylor Swift, and also attended Super Bowl LX. He is on an adventure away from the gridiron. As per reports from the Daily Mail, his friends believe that he is “100 percent” coming back. While few want him back, one of his dependable teammates, Creed Humphrey, does not want Kelce to rush things.

“I haven’t talked to him about it, but obviously, we would all love to have him back,” Humphrey mentioned.

The 11-time Pro-Bowler believes he still has “another 18-, 20-21 week run,” but he wants to see how his body feels and make the decision accordingly. Another one of his teammates, Chris Jones, stated that he wants the TE to come back for one more season.

His brother, Jason Kelce, also announced his retirement when he was 36. He made his official decision in early March. Maybe Travis is also following his brother’s footsteps. It remains to be seen what decision he takes. Will the curtains draw over the glorious career of the three-time Super Bowl winner, or will his cleats stay on for one more year?