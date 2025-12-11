Ryan Clark Reveals Perfect Reason Why Travis Kelce Would Retire From NFL After Accepting Chiefs’ Downfall

The Kansas City Chiefs’ downfall has been the highlight of the 2025 NFL Season. After a decade of dominance in the AFC West and three Lombardi trophies, it seems the sun is finally setting on Andy Reid’s team. While 30-year-old Patrick Mahomes still has a few years left in his engine, many believe that his partnership with Travis Kelce might end soon. The aging tight end has been having the worst season of his 13-year NFL career. With criticism lining up for Travis Kelce, the former NFL safety Ryan Clark shares the perfect scenario for the TE’s future.

“Travis Kelce has 60 catches, 727 yards, and 5 touchdowns,” said Ryan Clark, via First Take on ESPN. “Travis Kelce is not done. Travis Kelce isn’t what he used to be, and that’s when the greats have to step away. When Troy Polamalu, Ed Reed can no longer take over a game, you walk away because you can’t be what you once were. You don’t walk away when you can’t produce; you don’t walk away because you are not successful. And I do believe when you get to that point, when you know you can’t do it, it doesn’t hurt as bad.”

What does Travis Kelce’s future hold? It remains unclear what step the TE will take. However, there is no denying that last season onwards, there has been a sharp decline in his form. Although the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl, Kelce only contributed 823 yards on 97 catches and three touchdowns. It marked the end of his 7-year streak of recording 1000+ yards.

So, with the Chiefs’ downfall, the time does feel perfect for the seven-time All-Pro to step down. He has already established himself as one of the greatest TEs the sport has ever seen. It wouldn’t hurt him to follow Ryan Clark’s advice, especially after what he had to say during his podcast.

Frustration is taking over Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has faced lots of criticism over the past week. Due to the Chiefs’ loss, he has also been avoiding the media. Amid this, Travis Kelce opened up on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

“You put in all this f—ing work and hope that it pays off,” said Travis Kelce, via the New Heights podcast. “And right now, it’s just for whatever f—ing reason, man, it’s little things. I feel like I’ve always had the answers in years past. And this year, I just can’t find them.”

Somehow, every Kansas City fan can relate to him.

The TE has caught the ball millions of times, but this season, the ball doesn’t seem to like him. It is either that or he has butter fingers. It has been a nightmare of a season for him.

The Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. One year ago, the Chargers would have been the underdogs, but presently the Chiefs are holding on to that title. A loss will make sure that the Chiefs are out of the playoffs, while a win will increase their playoff chances to 18%.

This could be the end of his NFL career if they don’t win. However, it is still too early to predict. With so much riding on his shoulders, there is no better time than this to show that Travis Kelce is not finished. An exciting week awaits NFL fans.