“Satan Hates Seeing Christian People Marry”: Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Speaks Out on Spiritual Battles After Getting Engaged

Gracie Hunt announced her engagement to Derek Green on April 4, 2026, the son of former Chiefs starting QB Trent Green, who led the team in the early 2000s. But behind the glamorous engagement, Hunt has been wrestling with questions of faith, purpose, and spirituality.

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“We did marriage counseling before we ever got engaged,” Hunt said on The Riley Gaines Show. “I just think it’s a really good way to know if you are ready for marriage, and it also takes the pressure off because I think once you become engaged in today’s day and age it’s difficult to do that afterwards… I actually think it’s a really healthy thing to do when you are deciding, ‘Okay, is this my person? And so if you’re someone who’s thinking about getting engaged, I would encourage doing that…

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“Since then, you know, we’re really involved in our church and in Bible study. We’re working with some pastors and doing some premarital counseling, some extra premarital counseling just to make sure that we’re really poured into and solid during this time of life because I also think, and this is a little bit of a hot take, once you become engaged, I think that Satan hates seeing Christian people marry Christian people. And I think that it’s a very vulnerable time in a relationship. There’s a lot more pressure… I think that you just have to constantly pray over your relationship and for protection. And that the Lord would sustain you both and bring you closer to each other and to him.”

Gracie Hunt comes from a deeply religious Christian family. Her father, Clark, the CEO and chairman of the Kansas City Chiefs, has always been vocal about his faith and views leadership through a Christian lens. To that end, Clark has famously emphasized that his religious beliefs are also the core of the Chiefs franchise.

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“We want our employees to develop spiritually… In the NFL here, Christ is at the center of the Chiefs organization.”

Gracie’s mother, Tavia Hunt, the Director of the Chiefs Women’s Organization, also shares a similar belief. Tavia and her husband, Clark Hunt, also host a pregame Faith & Family Chapel service before every Sunday noon home game at Arrowhead Stadium. This 45-minute public worship service includes prayer and fellowship for fans and staff before kickoff.

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A similar faith has now been passed down to Gracie Hunt as well, who has been struggling with faith following her engagement to Derek Green. But like her parents, Gracie also has a few plans to motivate the younger generation on religious beliefs and faith.

During her appearance on The Riley Gaines Show, Gracie also revealed that she is currently writing a women’s devotional book on spiritual wellness and a collection of faith-based children’s stories. Additionally, she is building projects focused on Christian AI tech tools designed to help younger generations study and interact with Scripture.