Chiefs Search Turns to Ex-Super Bowl Coach After Eric Bieniemy’s Strong Locker Room Message

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to rebuild the franchise by bringing back their former coaching staff. Recently, the franchise hired a familiar face, Eric Bieniemy, as their offensive coordinator. Following the trend, the latest reports suggest that the Chiefs are trying to walk in the same direction towards hiring a running backs coach well-known in Kansas City.

“Chiefs requested to interview Raiders RB coach Deland McCullough for their running back position,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X. “McCullough was with the Chiefs from 2018-20.”

This is a developing story…