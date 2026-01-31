Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
Home/NFL

Chiefs Search Turns to Ex-Super Bowl Coach After Eric Bieniemy’s Strong Locker Room Message

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 31, 2026 | 7:17 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Chiefs Search Turns to Ex-Super Bowl Coach After Eric Bieniemy’s Strong Locker Room Message

ByPriyanko Chakraborty

Jan 31, 2026 | 7:17 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to rebuild the franchise by bringing back their former coaching staff. Recently, the franchise hired a familiar face, Eric Bieniemy, as their offensive coordinator. Following the trend, the latest reports suggest that the Chiefs are trying to walk in the same direction towards hiring a running backs coach well-known in Kansas City.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Chiefs requested to interview Raiders RB coach Deland McCullough for their running back position,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X. “McCullough was with the Chiefs from 2018-20.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT