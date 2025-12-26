Chiefs Security Under Fire After Shoving Incident With NFL Media

Essentials Inside The Story Travis Kelce's potential final game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs' security under fire.

Multiple complaints were raised against the Chifes' security.

During the Christmas night game at Arrowhead Stadium, what was supposed to be an emotional moment turned into a television spectacle. The incident has sparked a debate online, with the fingers directly pointing at the Kansas City Chiefs‘ security.

As the Chiefs were walking off the field, a bunch of the media tried to jump the line to get to Travis Kelce. But that resulted in the Chiefs’ security shoving away a couple of the media personalities. This act did not sit well with Florida Times-Union columnist Ryan O’Halloran. He took to X to call out the security guard.

“Chiefs security guard thinks he’s God. Pushed multiple media out of way a minute before on field,” Ryan O’Halloran said.

The moment aired live. And it didn’t sit well with the broadcast.

On the call, Al Michaels sounded frustrated as the feed cut away from what many thought could be Kelce’s last walk at Arrowhead. With Kansas City already out of playoff contention and Kelce rumored to be considering retirement soon, the scene felt significant.

This wasn’t a single incident. Earlier, cameras seemed to be redirected while head coach Andy Reid celebrated on the field. The pattern hinted at a clear directive: limit access during emotional or vulnerable moments, even if it meant pushing back the media.

Kelce has given 13 seasons to the franchise, playing 97 games at Arrowhead and catching 645 passes there, the third-most ever in a single stadium since the merger. Shielding him from a lens in a possible farewell does make sense.

But the moment enraged several reporters.

Social Media erupts as reporters call out Chiefs’ security

As clips of the sideline confrontation spread, reporters and media members turned to social media to add context and, in some cases, history to what viewers saw on Christmas night.

Adding to his initial X post, Ryan O’Halloran doubled down on the incident and shared that he fell victim to the same security guard who had shoved him during last year’s Super Bowl game.

“Yep. Shoved me after Super Bowl last year,” O’Halloran wrote on X.

Those comments reframed the moment. What initially appeared to be a one-off on television quickly became, in the eyes of media members, part of a recurring pattern.

NFL reporter Chase Snyder echoed that sentiment, but from a different angle. He focused on the irony of the situation and who was affected by it.

“This is a guy that loves his job and shutting down heartwarming moments in Chiefs history,” Snyder wrote. “And loves making enemies with Al Michaels.”

That statement resonated deeply. The notion that a security decision could overshadow a nationally broadcast moment, especially one featuring Travis Kelce, became a focal point of the backlash.

Snyder later added more detail, describing what he believes drives the tension.

“I know these guys. I see them constantly at several stops I make for work,” he wrote. “They love nothing more than to make sure you know they have more access than you, when in reality we’re all just trying to do our jobs and really don’t care.”

The Chiefs have yet to comment publicly on the incident. But in the security guard’s defense, it did seem like he was shoving away the media to make way for HC Andy Reid to walk out. However, the online reaction made one thing clear: for reporters who travel with the league each week, this wasn’t surprising. It felt all too familiar.

The incident leaves the Chiefs organization facing questions not just about a single shove, but about its broader relationship with the media tasked with covering the team.