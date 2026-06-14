“See You Soon”: Tyreek Hill Sends Public Message to Chiefs Fans After Major Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering somewhat of a do-or-die season in 2026. They have already assembled their Super Bowl-winning team with OC Eric Bieniemy, TE Travis Kelce, and others. But one of the biggest needs since the offseason remains: a reliable wide receiver.

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Rashee Rice is distracted with off-field issues, and Xavier Worthy is becoming a bust. While Tyquan Thornton did show some promise, he’s still a WR3 right now. Their best bet? Reunite with their former wideout. Tyreek Hill may not have fashioned the red and gold for four seasons now, and his potential after returning from the injury is unknown, but a reunion with the Chiefs has been a strong possibility. So much so that he is continuing to make the fanbase nostalgic.

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“KC, I missed you!!! See you soon.” Hill posted on Snapchat following a signing appearance at Rusty Drewing Toyota in Jefferson City, MO.

Hill appeared jubilant as he signed the balls and threw them to hundreds of fans waiting to meet him. While he just might be trying to reconnect with his fans as he awaits his full recovery, this may be another tease from Hill that is sure to fuel ongoing speculation regarding his potential return to the franchise and the city that drafted him.

He established himself as one of the best offensive players in the sport in his six-season stint in Kansas City. Hill went off for 6630 yards, 56 touchdowns, and made the Pro Bowl in all of his six seasons with the team. He also helped the team win their first Super Bowl in decades with the infamous Jet Chip Wasp play in Super Bowl LIV.

This incredible production and the Super Bowl win made Hill an integral part of Chiefs fandom forever. So there is no question that Tyreek Hill just matters a little more to Chiefs fans. It’s not just the Chiefs fans that are clamoring for a reunion; ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also expressed the same opinion back in February, when Hill was released by the Dolphins.

“There is no better situation for Tyreek Hill than Kansas City because you’re familiar with the team, you’re familiar with the coach, you’re familiar with the quarterback and you’re familiar with the offensive coordinator. Most importantly, you should have never left,” Smith said on First Take. “They’re smarting off the fact that they didn’t even make the playoffs. They went from the Super Bowl to missing the playoffs. You’re talking about a team that’s hungry, that’s out to prove something.”

While the Chiefs are certainly hungry to rebound, the first breakup happened because Hill wasn’t ready to restructure his contract, and the team wasn’t in the right financial status to give him a big paycheck. At this point, though, both sides are injured and could be ready to meet in the middle.

But any discussion about Hill’s potential return to KC or his football future will inevitably come back to his health status. Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had a mixed update on that:

“Tyreek is working incredibly hard. All of my conversations with him have been extremely positive. He’s a man on a mission. We talk about things like being the Comeback Player of the Year.” Rosenhaus said to Josh Moser. “Right now, he’s still in the midst of a rigorous recovery and rehab. There really isn’t a set timetable on when he’s going to be ready to go. When that takes place is less important than the fact that he does come all the way back.”

That update should pour some water on the red-hot expectations of Chiefs fans. It’s always a huge tell when the rep for a player refuses to give a general timeline for a return. On that same note, Chiefs super fan and reporter Cole DeRuse of HBTC expressed his own pragmatic view.

As for now, Hill’s message to the fans via his Snapchat serves as another reminder that this is a two-way love affair between player and team. Whether Hill gets to don the Chiefs’ red and gold colors remains to be seen, though. Before that, he needs to cross several recovery hurdles.