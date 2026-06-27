Chiefs Seek U.S. Government’s Help Amid Risk of Losing “Arrowhead” Naming Rights Over New Stadium Move

The Kansas City Chiefs want to start afresh, but a problem stands in their way. They are leaving Arrowhead Stadium, their longtime home venue in Missouri, to build a new $3 billion domed stadium in Wyandotte County, Kansas, for financial incentives. But as the NFL franchise gathers pace to ensure the stadium is ready for the 2031 season, it also needs to safeguard some of its most treasured assets, including the legendary “Arrowhead” name.

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On June 25, the Chiefs filed six new trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). These filings reveal potential names for the team’s future stadium, practice facilities, and mixed-use entertainment districts ahead of their planned move across the state line to Kansas.

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Among the six filings is the Arrowhead Sports Complex. This filing shows the Chiefs are strongly considering bringing the iconic “Arrowhead” moniker from their longtime Missouri home at the Truman Sports Complex over to their new location. Then comes the Arrowhead Sports and Entertainment Complex.

Here, similar to “Complex” in Arrowhead Sports Complex, this variation adds “Entertainment” to legalize the zone’s multi-use nature. This covers non-sporting events intended for the site, such as major stadium concerts, community events, and festivals. Meanwhile, ’63 Entertainment stands as a direct historical nod to the franchise’s roots. This name references 1963, the Chiefs’ very first season playing in Kansas City after relocating from Dallas (where they were the Texans).

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Kingdom Commons will play off the team’s famous fan base nickname, “The Chiefs Kingdom.” This trademark will target the public park and shopping courtyard spaces planned within the mixed-use commercial development surrounding the stadium. Meanwhile, Tailgate Town’s trademark will cover dedicated pre-game fan zones, watch parties, concession spaces, and specialized fan experiences.

Finally, the Two-Point Development name is for the corporate and commercial real estate arm of the expansion project. It will most likely govern the business partnerships, property management, and construction phases of the Kansas campus.

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In a statement sent to The Star, one of the franchise’s spokespersons explained why they are filing the trademarks:

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“We are extremely pleased with the progress we’ve made to reach this point and are excited about what’s ahead. As part of our normal business operations, we regularly evaluate and take steps to protect our intellectual property. In this case, we have taken proactive measures to register a number of potential trademarks that may or may not end up being used in conjunction with the stadium, practice facility, or the mixed-use developments surrounding those projects.”

One reason the Chiefs are building a new stadium is that Arrowhead Stadium is an open-air venue, which prevents Kansas City from hosting major weather-controlled national events. Thus, they are building a modern, fully enclosed domed stadium. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt noted the region will finally be equipped to bid on premier entertainment and sports properties. But why aren’t they renovating Arrowhead Stadium instead of relocating?

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Missouri failed to secure tax funding for Arrowhead renovations. Whereas, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a heavily amended STAR Bonds bill that allowed the state to fund up to 70% of a stadium’s construction to lure the Chiefs across the state line. And on December 22, 2025, the Chiefs officially committed to the move.

The progression around the Chiefs’ new stadium

The construction of the stadium hasn’t begun yet. Later this year, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt is expected to confirm the official structural blueprints and architectural renderings to the public. As things stand, Kansas City architectural giants Populous and Manica Architecture will look into the stadium’s design process. Only after a clear blueprint does the physical construction begin.

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So, considering that in mind, heavy machinery can arrive in early 2027 at the selected Wyandotte County site to break ground for the stadium. The three-year construction phase for the stadium complex will run parallel to the development of a 165-acre training headquarters in Olathe, Kansas. And the latter might begin by mid-2027, so the team can host future training camps there.

The entire process involves building a domed stadium structure with seating for around 65,000 fans. Not just that, it will also have the ’63 Entertainment district, restaurants, and hotels in its surroundings. It has to be ready by January 2031. Because that is when the Chiefs’ existing lease at the Truman Sports Complex in Missouri will officially expire.

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Along with a domed stadium in Wyandotte County, the franchise also announced a $300 million corporate headquarters and practice facility in Olathe, Kansas.