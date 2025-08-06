Serious TE Competition Brews as Travis Kelce Gets Roster Warning From Scrappy Tight End Impressing at Chiefs Camp

Whispers are getting louder in the tight end room of the Kansas City Chiefs after the training camp practices. While 35-year-old veteran Travis Kelce is still going to work as one of the NFL’s best, another guy has been quietly catching passes and turning heads among coaches and scouts. The depth chart says Kelce is at the top, but camp is telling a different story.

Travis Kelce has been preparing for this potentially final season like crazy, training “like a madman” at his $20 million rented mansion in Boca Raton, Florida, according to head coach Andy Reid. Reid’s recent comment that “you hope he plays forever… but that’s probably not gonna happen to any of us” has added urgency to what’s happening under the St. Joseph sun, and that brings us to a development that’s changing the future at tight end for Kansas City.

Noah Gray’s impressive 2025 camp and career-high 2024 numbers are making him the legit successor to Travis Kelce, the first real competition at tight end in years. Gray’s 40 receptions for 437 yards and 5 touchdowns last season were career highs across the board, and he’s more than just a reliable backup. These aren’t just camp moments. These are audition reels for the post-Kelce era. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Chiefs signed Gray to a 3-year, $18 million extension before the 2024 season, a clear sign they view him as their future at the position. Timing couldn’t be better as Kelce’s contract is up after this season, and Gray’s development is crucial for the franchise’s long-term success.

The most telling moment came during one-on-one drills when Gray schooled second-year safety Jaden Hicks. KSHB 41’s Matt Foster caught the play and showed Gray’s Kelce-like moves as he created separation with hesitation and wiggle techniques that looked eerily familiar to Chiefs fans. It was a play that showed Gray has evolved from reliable backup to potential replacement, and has the route running and football IQ to fill Travis Kelce’s big shoes.

Gray has the backup spot locked up, but the tight end room is evolving, and it’s a philosophical shift towards continuity at a position that’s been key to the dynasty. The Chiefs invested in Gray beyond his contract, and it’s a recognition that even dynasties have to transition. General Manager Brett Veach said he wants to “feature Gray more in the offense” and the organization is ready to evolve.

Competition at tight end emerges as Travis Kelce enters what could be his final season. His $19.8 million cap hit for 2025 is a big commitment for a 35 year old player. Gray’s development timeline lines up perfectly with the Chiefs’ window, and he provides immediate depth and long term stability.

And another layer to the competition is undrafted rookie Jake Briningstool, who has 127 career receptions at Clemson and a 4.75 40 yard dash time. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein calls him a “possession based tight end who majors in zone beaters” and another developmental piece in the Chiefs’ succession planning, though his immediate impact may be limited by injury concerns.

The change happening at Missouri Western State University is more than just personnel changes. It’s the Chiefs acknowledging that even dynasties have to plan for transition. Gray being a legit threat to Travis Kelce‘s workload creates the kind of competition that either motivates veterans or accelerates succession timelines. Reid says they haven’t discussed retirement yet, so the Chiefs are letting performance, and not sentiment, dictate the future, a pragmatic approach that has served them well during their championship run.