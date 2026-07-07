Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNFL

“She’s Empty Inside”: Taylor Swift’s $20M Wedding to Travis Kelce Draws Brutal Claim From Ex-FOX Anchor

google_perference

Add us on Google

Utsav Jain

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 7, 2026 | 9:08 AM EDT

HomeNFL

“She’s Empty Inside”: Taylor Swift’s $20M Wedding to Travis Kelce Draws Brutal Claim From Ex-FOX Anchor

google_perference

Add us on Google

Utsav Jain

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 7, 2026 | 9:08 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Megyn Kelly has picked fights with Taylor Swift over politics and endorsements for years. But when the former Fox anchor’s latest shot landed on Piers Morgan Uncensored, she took a personal route, calling out the renowned pop star’s extravagant wedding with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I feel sorry for Taylor Swift,” Kelly said on the show. “I really think she’s empty inside. I think most people who seek fame at a very early age, like in their teens, are chasing after some sort of fullness that wasn’t provided by their family of origin for whatever reason. And it never comes. It’s a lifelong pursuit because fame and money, adoration from strangers does not fill that void. Only you, God, and your immediate loved ones can. Who has a thousand-person wedding?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift and Kelce got married on July 3rd at Madison Square Garden in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler, drawing roughly 1,000 guests spanning music, Hollywood, and the NFL. Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, Dakota Johnson, and more mixed with Chiefs teammates, head coach Andy Reid, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, and Sabrina Carpenter were among those representing Swift’s music circle.

Days before her Piers Morgan appearance and the pop star’s wedding, Kelly had taken another shot at Taylor Swift, calling the wedding “gauche” while talking with Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, saying it was “so on the nose in terms of attention getting.” Surprisingly, none of this is new territory for Kelly. She’s built a running commentary on Swift’s relationship dating back to 2023 when the couple first went public, but the scale of the wedding drew the sharpest criticism this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

The wedding’s cost went beyond the couple’s own ledger, which landed around $20 million, per reports. Midtown Manhattan absorbed street closures, rerouted transit, and NYPD officers pulling 30-hour shifts in a record heatwave, all during one of the country’s busiest holiday weekends. Per reports, local business owners said barricades cost them holiday-weekend customers, and critics on both sides have argued over who should foot the security bill for a private event of this scale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tried to get ahead of the optics, though. Days before the ceremony, they donated around $26 million across 20 charities, including New York food banks, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and children’s hospitals in Kansas City and Manhattan.

Now, treating a thousand-person guest list as proof of some inner emptiness ignores what famous people’s special circles actually look like. Swift has spent two decades in an industry running on collaboration, and Kelce has spent his entire career inside football locker rooms. A big guest list built from both worlds is an accurate map of who actually surrounds the two stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Megyn Kelly’s real complaint is the spectacle itself – the same complaint Piers Morgan raised, comparing it to his own 52-guest wedding. But scale isn’t proof of hollowness, and a food bank check doesn’t erase a road closure either. Both things happened, and neither cancels the other out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Utsav Jain

1,389 Articles

Utsav Jain is an NFL GameDay Features Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in delivering engaging, in-depth coverage from the ES Social SportsCenter Desk. With a background in Journalism and Mass Communication and extensive experience in digital media, he skillfully combines sharp insights with compelling storytelling to bring readers closer to the game. Utsav excels at capturing the nuances of locker room dynamics, game-day plays, and the deeper meanings behind the moments that define NFL seasons. Known for his creative approach, Utsav believes that in today’s sports world, even a single emoji by a player can tell a powerful story. His work goes beyond traditional reporting to decode these subtle signals, offering fans a richer, more connected experience.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Antra Koul

ADVERTISEMENT