“She’s Empty Inside”: Taylor Swift’s $20M Wedding to Travis Kelce Draws Brutal Claim From Ex-FOX Anchor

Megyn Kelly has picked fights with Taylor Swift over politics and endorsements for years. But when the former Fox anchor’s latest shot landed on Piers Morgan Uncensored, she took a personal route, calling out the renowned pop star’s extravagant wedding with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

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“I feel sorry for Taylor Swift,” Kelly said on the show. “I really think she’s empty inside. I think most people who seek fame at a very early age, like in their teens, are chasing after some sort of fullness that wasn’t provided by their family of origin for whatever reason. And it never comes. It’s a lifelong pursuit because fame and money, adoration from strangers does not fill that void. Only you, God, and your immediate loved ones can. Who has a thousand-person wedding?”

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Swift and Kelce got married on July 3rd at Madison Square Garden in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler, drawing roughly 1,000 guests spanning music, Hollywood, and the NFL. Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, Dakota Johnson, and more mixed with Chiefs teammates, head coach Andy Reid, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, and Sabrina Carpenter were among those representing Swift’s music circle.

Days before her Piers Morgan appearance and the pop star’s wedding, Kelly had taken another shot at Taylor Swift, calling the wedding “gauche” while talking with Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan, saying it was “so on the nose in terms of attention getting.” Surprisingly, none of this is new territory for Kelly. She’s built a running commentary on Swift’s relationship dating back to 2023 when the couple first went public, but the scale of the wedding drew the sharpest criticism this time.

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Imago August 26, 2025, Exact Location: Missouri, USA, Travis Kelce’s Backyard: TAYLOR SWIFT and TRAVIS KELCE announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos of their garden proposal. Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, the pair wrote on their social media post. The exact location of their proposal remains unknown. Exact Location Unknown USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMA 20250826_ent_z03_032 Copyright: xTaylorxSwiftxandxTravisxKelcex

The wedding’s cost went beyond the couple’s own ledger, which landed around $20 million, per reports. Midtown Manhattan absorbed street closures, rerouted transit, and NYPD officers pulling 30-hour shifts in a record heatwave, all during one of the country’s busiest holiday weekends. Per reports, local business owners said barricades cost them holiday-weekend customers, and critics on both sides have argued over who should foot the security bill for a private event of this scale.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tried to get ahead of the optics, though. Days before the ceremony, they donated around $26 million across 20 charities, including New York food banks, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and children’s hospitals in Kansas City and Manhattan.

Now, treating a thousand-person guest list as proof of some inner emptiness ignores what famous people’s special circles actually look like. Swift has spent two decades in an industry running on collaboration, and Kelce has spent his entire career inside football locker rooms. A big guest list built from both worlds is an accurate map of who actually surrounds the two stars.

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Megyn Kelly’s real complaint is the spectacle itself – the same complaint Piers Morgan raised, comparing it to his own 52-guest wedding. But scale isn’t proof of hollowness, and a food bank check doesn’t erase a road closure either. Both things happened, and neither cancels the other out.