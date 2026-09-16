“She’s All In”: Pat McAfee Reveals Taylor Swift’s Growing Commitment to Football After Chiefs Win

Taylor Swift made it known that she’d rather watch the play than be watched watching it, as she attended Kansas City’s season opener at Arrowhead Stadium. Late in the second quarter, seconds after Travis Kelce hauled in a six-yard catch, ESPN’s cameras cut to Swift, and she was mid-shout at the screen. Within minutes, a viral clip had her saying “Don’t show me, don’t show me, get off of me,” and the internet ran with the idea. A professional lip-reader consulted by Mirror US Sports read it differently.

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Swift was coaching the play. “Oh, he’s open. He’s open. Get off of him, geez,” is what she actually said, and Kelce was, in fact, open. It was her first regular-season game since marrying Kelce at Madison Square Garden on July 3, but even the moment fans got wrong ended up making the same point the real one did: she was locked in. Pat McAfee, making his Monday Night Countdown debut that same night alongside Kelce’s brother Jason, had the same observation.

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“Got a chance to chit-chat with Miss Taylor Swift last night,” McAfee said, recapping the meeting on his show the next day. Still drenched in sweat from the Kansas City heat, he walked in and greeted Donna Kelce first: “Legend, how are you?” before turning to her daughter-in-law.

“Miss Taylor,” he said. “Pat,” Swift replied, pulling him into a hug regardless of his shirt. “I’m so sorry that this happened. Great to meet you. You’re the best,” McAfee told her before asking for a selfie on his way out. “Absolutely,” Swift said.

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“Her mom brought sugar-coated bacon strips. Candied bacon,” McAfee added, or “billion-dollar bacon,” as McAfee’s co-host called it, though McAfee wasn’t sure the figure still held: “Maybe trillion at this point.” The bacon story wasn’t what stuck with him, though.

“Hey, she’s all in. She is. Every snap we’re talking about, it was. Gumby, that was the most into it suite we’ve ever been in,” McAfee said, describing Swift’s reaction once the game restarted and Kelce hauled in the play the whole suite had been waiting for.

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“And then he had that 57-yard, Oh my God, that is what being a football fan was like,” McAfee said.

“I know she had an Eagles jersey on whenever she was young when she sang the national anthem, but she’s been so busy with her career, I don’t know how much she was into football”.

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Kelce’s grab covered 59 yards, the catch-and-run moving him past Jason Witten into second on the NFL’s career tight end receiving list, trailing only Tony Gonzalez. He finished with three catches for 71 yards, “pretty good for an old man,” head coach Andy Reid said afterward, as Kansas City beat Denver 31-10, with Patrick Mahomes going 15-of-27 for 184 yards and two touchdowns in his first start since tearing his ACL and LCL last December.

That said, Swift attended 13 Chiefs games in 2023, including the run to Super Bowl LVIII. She also attended Super Bowl LIX in February 2025. After that, she was still attending Chiefs games, but she had adopted a much lower profile around her appearances, even at home games, skipping Kansas City’s opener in Brazil. Married now and back in the building for Week 1, she didn’t need the cameras to prove where her attention was. As McAfee summed up the whole suite, in-laws included: “They’re all in, though.”