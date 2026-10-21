Chiefs Sign National Championship Winner To Practice Squad Ahead of Seahawks Game

Aiden Fisher was part of the Indiana team that won the College Football Playoff title in 2025, where he finished with four total tackles and a sack. His performance helped him secure a spot in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, about six months later, the Houston Texans waived the rookie linebacker after Week 6, leaving him looking for another opportunity. And now, by Tuesday, he has a new team.

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The Chiefs signed Fisher to their practice squad ahead of the Seahawks game, adding depth to a linebacker group hit by injuries.

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“The #Chiefs are signing rookie linebacker Aiden Fisher to their practice squad. He was released by the Texans on Saturday and cleared waivers yesterday. Per @J810Anderson,” Arrowhead Corner posted on X.

Aiden Fisher’s pro career began when the Houston Texans drafted him in the seventh round of this year’s draft, after transferring to Indiana from James Madison.

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His rookie season has been short on playing time. He appeared in three games, including matchups against the Colts and Cowboys, recording one tackle in Week 2 against Cincinnati.

Before all that, as per KC Star, Fisher piled up numbers with the Hoosiers, finishing with 215 tackles (combined), 16 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and five passes defended. He was a first-team All-American in 2024 and 2025, and he was part of the Indiana team that won the College Football Playoff title under the legendary Curt Cignetti.

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NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report Fisher’s signing with the Chiefs on his official Twitter account. It’s unclear whether Kansas City will elevate him to the 53-man roster this season, but if injuries start thinning out the linebacker group, the Chiefs might give the former Hoosier some playing time.

For Fisher, the practice squad offers a fresh start and a chance to stay in the league.

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Houston could have brought him back, as it did with undrafted rookie Collin Wright, who was cut on October 17 but was brought back on Tuesday, October 20, after clearing waivers. Fisher’s release didn’t lead back to Houston, but it didn’t end his season either.

Fisher’s arrival is only part of the story at linebacker, though. According to the NFL’s daily personnel, Kansas City waived a linebacker from the 53-man roster, while also clearing a path for a familiar face to come back from injured reserve.

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Kansas City Chiefs’ latest roster move

The Chiefs also waived Cam Jones from the 53-man roster and have officially opened the 21-day window for Cooper McDonald to return from injured reserve, so the position looks quite different heading into Week 7.

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McDonald, a second-year linebacker, hurt his knee in Week 1 against the Broncos. After sitting out four games, McDonald was designated to return on Tuesday. That move starts a 21-day window to activate him onto the 53-man roster.

The Chiefs don’t have to wait that long, so McDonald could even be back this week to face Seattle.

McDonald landed in Kansas City as an undrafted free agent after a strong rookie minicamp tryout last offseason. He appeared in all 17 games in 2025, mostly on special teams, where he logged 289 snaps. When Leo Chenal left in free agency, McDonald stepped into the starting strongside linebacker role.

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The Chiefs reshuffled their linebackers ahead of Week 7 against the Seahawks, and GM Brett Veach may soon have a receiver call to make as well.

Andrew Armstrong remains on the practice squad with only two elevations left. He also played a significant role in the Week 6 win over the Chargers, logging 42 offensive snaps, nearly 70% of the team’s total. That makes his situation hard to ignore. It’s the next puzzle for Veach to solve.

For now, though, his focus seems to be on linebacker, both this week and for the long term.