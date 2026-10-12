Chiefs Sign 3x Super Bowl Champion to Bolster Patrick Mahomes’ Offense

Patrick Mahomes has helped the Kansas City Chiefs get off to a 4-0 start after returning from a major knee injury, but the offense has taken a hit at wide receiver. With Tyquan Thornton facing an extended absence and Rashee Rice dealing with a hamstring injury, the Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face to give Mahomes another option.

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“Chiefs are signing their former WR Justin Watson to their practice squad,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter’s X post read on Monday.

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Head coach Andy Reid also confirmed on Monday that Kansas City is signing Justin Watson to its practice squad. The 30-year-old receiver spent three seasons with the Chiefs from 2022 through 2024 before joining the Houston Texans last year. He has won three Super Bowls during his career, including two with Kansas City and one with Tampa Bay.

Watson’s return comes after Thornton suffered a dislocated ankle during the Chiefs’ 30-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on October 4. His recovery is expected to take three to four months, although a return late in the regular season or during the playoffs remains possible. Rice’s hamstring injury is considered minor, but Kansas City still needs depth while its receiving group recovers.

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On the other hand, Reid knows what Watson can offer. The receiver understands the Chiefs’ offense, has experience catching passes from Mahomes, and can stretch the field when called upon.

“He was a good player for us when he was here,” Reid said on Monday. “Obviously, he can run, and he’s fast; he has great size. He’s willing to do everything; he knows the offense; he’s a smart kid.”

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Watson recorded 64 receptions for 1,064 yards and seven touchdowns during his three regular seasons in Kansas City. He also caught nine passes for 120 yards across three postseasons with the team. His ability to make plays downfield was a useful part of the offense, with 49 of his 64 regular-season catches coming on throws traveling at least 10 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

He then signed with Houston in 2025, but a calf/Achilles injury limited his opportunities. His familiarity with Reid’s system should make the transition back to Kansas City easier than bringing in a receiver who has never played in the offense.

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The Chiefs are also managing Mahomes’ return from the torn ACL and LCL that ended his 2025 season. He was cleared for full participation at training camp and has already started the 2026 campaign. While he is back on the field, adding experienced targets gives Kansas City more options as it manages injuries across the offense.

What Watson’s Return Means for Mahomes

Watson is not expected to replace Thornton’s role outright. Thornton had emerged as an important downfield threat before his injury, while Xavier Worthy remains another receiver capable of stretching opposing defenses.

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Reid said Worthy will continue to have an important role in the passing game. He also indicated that rookie Cyrus Allen could get more opportunities as Kansas City adjusts its rotation.

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“We felt like he could come back in and, as needed, contribute,” Reid said of Watson. “Step in and go with just a slight review, he should be fine and good to go.”

That is the immediate value of the signing. Watson already knows the playbook and has worked with Mahomes, so he gives the Chiefs a receiver who should not need an extended adjustment period.

Kansas City could still explore other options as the season progresses, but Watson offers a familiar solution after Thornton’s injury. His signing may not generate the same excitement as a blockbuster acquisition, but the Chiefs have added a proven veteran who understands the offense and has experience performing on the biggest stage.

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With Kansas City trying to maintain its unbeaten start, the move gives Mahomes another trusted option as the Chiefs work to keep their passing attack productive.