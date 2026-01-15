Smoke Alarms Go Off at Mahomes Family Home as Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi Shares Update

The smoke alarms blared at Patrick Mahomes’ family home as his mother worked through one of her New Year’s resolutions. However, Randi quickly sidelined any potential concern by sharing a playful update on social media. In her message, the mother of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback couldn’t help but poke fun at her ongoing efforts to cook more this year.

“Started this 2026 cooking thing and set off all my smoke alarms in my house…trying… i can do this lol,” she wrote on X.

Randi’s update tells us that she’s still learning her way around cooking, and it doesn’t come as a surprise. The mother-of-three spent her prime years working as an event coordinator and managing an online store. In fact, cooking has long been a running joke in the Mahomes household. During one of the college football interviews, Patrick Mahomes had to name a favorite dish made by his mom.

The QB struggled to answer and said his mother “doesn’t really cook.” The comments stuck with her over the years, and she even joked about it during her 2024 interview with Woman’s World.

“I said, ‘Well, you could have told them I make a mean Chick-fil-A sandwich. It got you to where you’re at.’” Randi recalled saying to Patrick. “I laugh about this. I’m not the best cook. I just don’t enjoy it. That’s always my number one New Year’s resolution — to start cooking more. We laugh about that. I do make a mean Chick-fil-A sandwich…”

While she’s still trying out new things this year, she closed the last one on a beautiful note. Just before Christmas, she collaborated with The Sports Parent Academy to offer 200 free courses designed to support families of young athletes. These courses cover a wide range of topics, including mindset and recruiting guidance. It also provided community support and live Q&A sessions with expert resources.

Meanwhile, her not-so-serious kitchen update comes on the heels of another message involving her youngest granddaughter, Golden. Randi has been a doting grandmother to all of her grandchildren and often shares glimpses of her precious moments with them on social media. Hence, as Golden turned one, Grandi could not keep calm!

Patrick Mahomes’ youngest daughter turns one

Patrick Mahomes and wife, Brittany, recently celebrated the first birthday of their youngest daughter. The couple welcomed Golden during Kansas City’s postseason bye week on January 12, 2025. They marked the special day with a cozy celebration at home in the presence of family and friends. Brittany shared a carousel post from the party, and the decor screamed their baby girl’s name.

Imago Image Credits: Instagram@Brittanylynne

Yep, the party followed a bright gold, sunshine, and floral theme. As for Golden, she couldn’t look more adorable in her glittering gold dress and a tiny crown. Amid the plethora of warm wishes under Brittany’s post, one of the most special reactions came from Randi Mahomes.

“Happy birthday to sweet Golden!! 💛💛💛,” she commented.

On the same day, she also shared a picture of herself holding Golden in front of a colorful birthday cake. Her special note to Golden made her sound like the happiest grandmother.

“Happy 1st birthday to the sweetest girl, our Golden!! Grandi loves you,” she wrote.

Patrick Mahomes’ mother followed up with another birthday shoutout on her IG Story later in the day. Meanwhile, this month also marked Randi’s 50th birthday. So, we’ll see more celebrations coming from the Mahomes household. As for Patrick, he continues to recover from a torn ACL and LCL after a difficult season that ended without a playoff run for the Chiefs. Even in this tough time, the Mahomes family is sticking together and finding plenty of reasons to smile.