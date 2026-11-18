Patrick Mahomes may call Kansas City his current home, but the Red Raider in him is still alive. The Texas Tech alumnus, easily one of the most famous players to have played for the program, wants the team to get some more appreciation for their performance this season.

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“Can Texas Tech get some respect please?” Patrick Mahomes posted on X.

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Texas Tech did nearly everything a ranked team can do on a Saturday, and the committee still left it right where it was. The Red Raiders went to Stillwater, beat No. 25 Oklahoma State 52-27, and woke up still sitting at No. 12 in the third College Football Playoff rankings.

TTU scored 21 points in the first quarter. Oklahoma State pushed back with 20 in the second, but the Red Raiders still led 28 to 20 at the break. The second half then went 24-7 in Tech’s favor, and the Cowboys dropped to 6-4.

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Coach Joey McGuire clearly liked what he saw.

“We just keep finding ways to win,” coach Joey McGuire said. “Tonight, I think, was probably our most complete game against a great team, a ranked CFP team. I have a lot of respect for Eric; he’s one of my favorite people in the world. But man, our guys responded.”

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The rest of the numbers back him up. Tech is 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Big 12, and its only loss came at Cincinnati. Since then, it has beaten Arizona, West Virginia and Oklahoma State. The West Virginia game was a 53-48 home win that ran past midnight, in the same late TV slot as this week’s game.

The AP poll has Tech at No. 11, one spot ahead of the committee, and it ranks third among 138 teams by record. However, since they are No. 12 in the CFP rankings. they will need to win in a similar manner for the remainder of their schedule.

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As of now, the Red Raiders are still in contention for some postseason action, particularly the Big 12 Championship. Winning this game will give them a direct seat in the playoff bracket. Aside from winning their other games, Texas Tech will need BYU to lose their No. 10 spot to make the Championship game, per Bleacher Report. TTU is currently second in the conference, after Utah.

Baylor and TCU are left on the schedule, and winning both would keep Tech on track for a second straight Big 12 Championship Game and keep it in the playoff conversation. Head coach Joey McGuire has turned around this program into a solid competitor, the kind it was during Mahomes’ time.

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From 2014 to 2016, he played 32 games there, completing 857 of 1,349 passes for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns against only 29 interceptions. A first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, he has every reason to want his school treated fairly.