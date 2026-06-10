“Someone Is Off the List”: Taylor Swift Reportedly Planted Travis Kelce Wedding Rumor to Catch Traitor In Inner Circle

For a very short while, it looked like the venue for the wedding of the year had been revealed. But when TMZ reported last week that Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are set to get married at Madison Square Garden with over 1,000 guests, something didn’t add up. Was the MSG announcement a trap?

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“I decided to put my journalist hat on and do a little digging, and it seems like there are several different plans for her wedding,” Andrea Bain said on The Social CTV. “And according to reports, they think that she told one particular person a similar story to see if they would leak the story. So this Madison Square Garden story is a way for her to find out who in her camp is the leak. We don’t know if she’s getting married at Madison Square Garden, but we know one thing: someone is OFF THE LIST.”

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Even back in March, Travis Kelce was reportedly “on a mission” to take out the snitch. But new updates and leaks kept springing up. In early 2026, Page Six reported Ocean House hotel in Rhode Island as the wedding destination. But around April, the venue had reportedly shifted to New York. By May, it was happening at Taylor Swift’s SoHo apartment, with Madison Square Garden coming as the latest addition to the growing list.

Imago US-NEWS-SUPERBOWL-SWIFT-KC Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 and Taylor Swift walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 134471552W EmilyxCurielx krtphotoslive950162

Interestingly, there is more than one theory associated with the MSG venue. According to Ray Shuter, Madison Square Garden is reportedly just a decoy.

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“Most people I know think it’s a decoy. The theory is guests will be told to meet at MSG, then they’re put on buses and taken somewhere else.” Reportedly, the plan is to not reveal the location till the last minute to avoid any leaks.

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Travis Kelce’s bachelor party plans also leaked around April. Reports said he would rent a luxury villa in the Bahamas with his brother, Jason Kelce, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for golf and dinners. Taylor Swift’s bachelorette party details also surfaced similarly – multiple girls’ trips to locations like New York, Nashville, or the Bahamas with celeb friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.

Every pre-wedding celebration was leaked before it happened. Even the fact that Taylor and Travis had set a budget of $10 million for their bachelor/bachelorette parties, or didn’t allow any plus-ones made headlines. Things reached such a point that a source close to Taylor revealed that the leaks had taken a toll on them.

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“All the leaks that have happened so far have been incredibly disheartening,” the source told Star magazine. “They’ve had to change venues and dates. It’s been such a monstrous headache, but even worse, it has left Taylor feeling very vulnerable. There are a lot of questions about who to trust.”

In May, reports also revealed that Taylor had commissioned as many as six wedding dresses to throw people off the scent, and all the designers involved are bound by NDAs. The MSG move may have been Taylor’s final move to plug the gaps once and for all.

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Your English and gym teachers are getting married soon, that much is guaranteed. The venue could be MSG, her SoHo apartment, or even that original Rhode Island plan might still be on. If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have really caught the leak, then the wedding stays private. And unless you have the invite, they’re going to keep you guessing till the end.