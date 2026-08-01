Chiefs Star Breaks Silence After Heated Moment With Kenneth Walker at Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs began training camp only recently, and nearly saw a fight right away. A viral video from camp showed Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Walker caught in a brief heated moment. Here’s what actually happened.

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“Small moment,” Tranquill told reporters, via KCTV5. “I mean, we’re just competing at the end of the down trying to get the ball out punched, and then Kenneth’s fired up, throws the ball, and it’s all love. We’re smiling at each other after the play. But, you know, we’re just making each other better rep by rep and trying to make an emphasis this year to get the ball out. We need to get it out more on defense.”

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In the video, Kansas City’s defense was going through a seven-on-seven drill. Patrick Mahomes fired a pass to Walker, who tried to take it the distance. He collided with Tranquill on the way, hit the turf, popped right back up, and fired the ball straight at Tranquill.

A few teammates had to step in and cool him down before things escalated. Tranquill just shrugged it off.

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The Chiefs could look at the moment as a blip in the team-building process. There are some new faces on the team, including Walker, set to play an important role this season. One reason why Walker might have been annoyed is that the practice was non-contact; he might not have expected to collide with a player.

“I think it just makes camp more fun,” Tranquill said. “There’s no hiding that these are the hardest days of the season, and they should be. You’re building the foundation, and this is where all your mental confidence and everything that you can fall back on when things get hard in the season is built.”

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This is Tranquill’s fourth year suiting up for Kansas City. Walker is just getting started with the team, after winning the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks last year.

However, it is not all fun and games either. In 2024, wide receiver Rashee Rice threw the ball at the defense, which led to an actual altercation. Tranquill had to be restrained by Mahomes.

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Last year, rookies Ashton Gilotte and Josh Simmons also fought after an offensive play: Gilotte shoved Simmons, who responded with a punch. Another skirmish broke out in 2018 between offensive lineman Andrew Wylie and defensive end Jarvis Jenkins. This time, too, Mahomes was seen encouraging the battling parties to cool it.

However, it looks like this was nothing but a tense few seconds between two players. There are better things to focus on about the Chiefs’ offseason.

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Kenneth Walker catching eyes at Kansas City’s training camp

Kenneth Walker’s got the numbers to back up the hype too. He comes to Kansas City after recording 1,027 rushing yards for the Seahawks last year. During his stint at Seattle, he totaled more than 1,000 offensive yards for three straight years. A to Z Sports’ Charles Goldman claimed Walker was “arguably the best in the league at running from under center,” as he averaged 4.7 yards per carry with a success rate of nearly 40%.

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“He’s a dynamic player, you know, freak athlete, great with his reads, everything like that,” Chiefs center Creed Humphrey said. “So really excited to get him in there and start working with him.”

According to team insider Matt McMullen, Walker took a screen pass from Mahomes for a neat touchdown run in one of the drills.

After Wednesday’s practice, he talked a bit about how he’s learned to find that balance between patience and explosiveness as a runner.

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“I feel like it helps the offensive line,” Walker said of that skill. “Sometimes, you have to be fast, but other [times], you have to be patient and let the blocks develop, then hit the hole.”

This past May, Walker also chatted with Kay Adams about the work he’s been putting in with Mahomes, getting their timing and chemistry down in the passing game. He also wants to bring a winning mindset into the Chiefs locker room.

Bottom line, Walker looks like exactly the kind of piece Andy Reid needs to get this offense rolling again.