Chiefs Star Kenneth Walker Fined by NFL for Violating Rule Against Broncos

Kenneth Walker III’s first game in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform was almost everything the franchise wanted from its new running back. The former Seattle Seahawks star produced a huge performance against the Denver Broncos, including two touchdowns, showing why Kansas City made him one of its biggest offseason additions, and immediately became a central part of the offense. Then the celebration cost him.

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Walker said on his latest TikTok, which was reshared by @kjonesy1857 on X, that the NFL fined him roughly $8,000 for throwing the football into the stands after his touchdown against Denver. The 2026 fine list lists “Football Into Stands” as a sportsmanship violation, with the first offense carrying an $8,357 fine.

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The punishment comes after a debut that immediately gave Kansas City another dimension. Walker rushed for 173 yards on 23 carries against Denver, broke away for a 60-yard touchdown, and also caught a scoring pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He finished with 191 total yards, helping the Chiefs open the season with a 31-10 win. Reuters described the Chiefs’ win as a “K.C. masterpiece,” with Walker setting a new career high.

Kenneth Walker had already made a name for himself before arriving in Kansas City. Seattle took him 41st overall in the 2022 draft after his standout season at Michigan State. He finished his rookie year with 1,050 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, which earned him PFWA All-Rookie honors. He also put together three consecutive 100-yard games late in the season, becoming the first rookie to do that since Saquon Barkley.

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By 2025, Walker had reached the biggest stage of his career. He ran for 1,027 yards during the regular season, then took over the ground game in Seattle’s Super Bowl LX win over the New England Patriots with 135 rushing yards. That performance made him the Super Bowl MVP before he entered free agency and eventually signed with Kansas City.

Walker left Seattle with 3,728 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns over four seasons. His Chiefs debut showed exactly what Kansas City was bringing in, as he delivered the explosiveness and physical running that made him one of the league’s notable free-agent additions.

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That background makes Walker’s latest fine more than just a random celebration story. He had already experienced the NFL’s position on throwing footballs into the crowd. After Seattle’s divisional-round victory over San Francisco last season, Walker was asked about tossing his touchdown ball into the stands. His response was unusually straightforward.

“Shoot, I would do it more, but I’ll get fined for it.”

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The comment came after Walker had scored three rushing touchdowns in that playoff victory. He knew the league could punish the celebration, but he also made clear that the potential fine would not necessarily change his attitude toward the moment. Several months later, his first touchdown celebration as a Chief produced exactly the consequence he had predicted.

The NFL’s rule is pretty straightforward here. Throwing the football into the stands falls under the league’s sportsmanship violations, which carry set fines under the current schedule. Players can challenge a fine through the league’s appeals process if they choose to do so.

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Rashee Rice’s Kick Into the Stands Brings a Different Celebration Into Focus

Walker was not the only Chiefs player caught by the NFL’s football-into-the-stands rule against Denver. Wide receiver Rashee Rice also sent the ball into the crowd after catching a 13-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes, but he did so by kicking it into the stands rather than throwing it. Chiefs photographers captured the celebration as it happened.

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Rice’s case also carried some recent history of its own. When he returned from suspension in 2025, he celebrated his first touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders by punting the football into the stands. At that time, he was not flagged or fined for the act, and Rice later acknowledged that he probably would not repeat it.

“Just a lot of passion. I had to get the first one out of the way. I probably won’t be punting the ball anymore. I had to bring the juice. I had to bring the spark to the offense. First play, first touchdown of the game. However, we needed to get our energy going; that’s how we needed to do it.”

Rice was expected to receive the same first-offense fine, with The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reporting that the amount matched the NFL’s published rate, though his punishment had not been officially confirmed.

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Kenneth Walker, though, had already admitted after Seattle’s playoff win that he knew throwing the ball into the stands could cost him and said he would still do it again. In Kansas City, that warning finally caught up with him.