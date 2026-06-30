Chiefs Star Nick Bolton Receives Hall of Fame Induction News From Andy Reid

Linebacker Nick Bolton was one of the standout players at the University of Missouri from 2018 to 2020, after which he found a home with the Kansas City Chiefs. Success followed for the former Butkus Award finalist in the NFL, as he won two Super Bowls. Now, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has surprised Bolton with another milestone, this time recognizing the legacy he left in Columbia.

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Reid let Bolton know that he would be inducted into the University of Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame. The moment was later shared on Instagram by Mizzou Athletics.

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“You guys know I’m a Missouri Tiger at heart,” Reid, who spent three years coaching the Tigers between 1989 and 1991, said on Monday.

“I had a chance to coach there… We’ve got one that’s really, really famous right now. We know him as a team guy, the ultimate team guy. But today, you’re going to get an individual award… you’re going into the University of Missouri Athletics Hall of Fame,” the Chiefs head coach told Bolton, who was all smiles.

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The 26-year-old’s teammates cheered loudly for him, with Coach Reid further praising him, calling him a “team player”.

In Missouri, he became one of the team’s best defenders. He made 224 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, and two interceptions. Because of his strong performances, he earned First-Team All-SEC twice and was also named Second-Team All-American before entering the 2021 NFL Draft. He was also a finalist for the Butkus Award (given to the nation’s top linebacker) in 2020, which was ultimately won by Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

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Kansas City selected Bolton in the second round, and he has since become one of the most important pieces of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. He has won two Super Bowls, recorded more than 600 career tackles, and earlier this offseason signed a three-year, $45 million extension with the Chiefs.

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The deal includes $30 million in guaranteed money, pays him an average of $15 million per season, and features a $14.75 million base salary along with a $250,000 workout bonus. But for Bolton, the honor from his alma mater carries a different kind of meaning. Missouri is where he first made a name for himself, and after spending his entire football career in the state, it has become much more than just the place where he played.

“Yeah, it’s just an honor,” Bolton said. “The state, the city from Columbia all the way to Kansas City, it’s kind of been my home, been my home and my peace. MIZ baby!”

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Bolton’s words reflected the connection he feels with Missouri, where his rise to national prominence began before he became one of the NFL’s most reliable linebackers. In his five seasons with the Chiefs, he has started 70 games and recorded over 300 solo tackles, along with 21 passes defended. Once the Hall of Fame announcement reached social media, it didn’t take long for teammates and fans to celebrate alongside him.

Travis Kelce leads the tributes for Nick Bolton’s achievement

After Missouri Athletics released the announcement on Instagram, current and former Chiefs players filled the comments section to celebrate Bolton’s achievement. The reactions reflected not only respect for his accomplishments but also the bond he has built in Kansas City’s locker room.

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The most attention-grabbing reaction came from tight end Travis Kelce, “Nobody more deserving than Bolt!!!” he wrote.

Before this offseason, Bolton praised the veteran tight end for leading by example and setting the standard for everyone around him, even during a season that didn’t match Kelce’s usual statistical production, where he recorded 76 receptions for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 2025 regular season.

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“He’s been doing it his whole career, even before I got here. The last couple of years I’ve been here, it’s always been leading by example. (He’s) The first guy there, the last guy to leave. In terms of a leader, doing everything the right way, holding everybody to a high standard (and) execution wise, the guy has been doing it for a long time. He might not move as fast as he used to, but the details, the execution, the effort (are) all of the things that go into winning close games and doing things the right way; he embodies it,” Bolton said to Chiefs Wire about Kelce’s leadership.

This explains why Kelce, despite being 36 years old, remains an integral part of the Chiefs. It also explains why both sides chose to continue their partnership, with Kelce signing a one-year contract extension earlier this offseason. He continues to lead like a true 14-year veteran, and his congratulatory message for Bolton’s achievement outside the Chiefs is just another example of that.

But it wasn’t just Kelce who congratulated Bolton. Other Chiefs members also went public as part of the celebration.

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Safety Juan Thornhill, who spent two seasons alongside Bolton in Kansas City before leaving in free agency, wrote, “Well deserved.” Meanwhile, former Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore also joined in, referring to Bolton by his jersey number as he commented, “Congrats 32.”

Linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, who entered the league in the 2025 draft out of Oregon, also expressed his excitement by writing, “YESSIRSKI.”

The announcement also resonated with those connected to Missouri football, with Austin Simmons responding, “M-I-Z.” However, fans also joined the celebration.

One supporter wrote, “Never forget the game-winning goal-line stand at the end of the game against LSU in 2020 that Bolton led. True Son.”

As the Chiefs prepare for training camp in July, Bolton adds another milestone to his career. The linebacker will now look to carry that momentum into the new season as Kansas City aims to bounce back from last year’s disappointing campaign, in which the Chiefs missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014.