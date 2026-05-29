Chiefs Star Reveals Brett Veach’s Role in Taking a Pay Cut To Remain in Kansas City

When General Manager Brett Veach asks veteran players to make financial sacrifices, he usually does so to keep the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl window wide open. Having already won the elusive trophy, linebacker Drue Tranquill could have easily refused to trim down his contract. He even had a trade offer from the New York Giants, but Tranquill chose to stay with the Chiefs after the conversations his agent had with GM Brett Veach.

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“My agent and Veach had a lot of good conversations,” Tranquill recently revealed in an interview. “There were a lot of variables: family stuff, my wife having our fourth child. But they really did a nice job of making it a win-win scenario for both parties. I definitely want to help this team win a championship back here. We love it here.”

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It was prior to the start of free agency that ESPN reported about the Giants’ interest in Drue Tranquill. However, the player decided to prioritize staying with the Chiefs.

Tranquill specifically renegotiated the final year of his contract this offseason to help the franchise survive a massive salary cap crunch. He slashed his 2026 base pay from $6 million to $3.5 million, with only $3 million fully guaranteed. This $2.5 million drop in cap seemingly helped the team. Of course, the Chiefs also restructured Patrick Mahomes and George Karlaftis’ salaries into signing bonuses. These moves helped them generate $53.85 million in cap space.

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The 30-year-old linebacker stayed with the Chiefs because of the organization’s support and culture. During his time with the Los Angeles Chargers, he gave it his all for four years. Yet, things didn’t work out. But with the Chiefs things have been great for the player.

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“I was really honored by the way the Chiefs pursued me, all the way from the front office down to the coaching staff,” Tranquill told NFL Total Access after getting into the Chiefs’ defensive lineup. “Andy Reid literally texted me the morning of [when] I was going to make my decision, and he was like, ‘Think red. Think red. Think Super Bowls.’ I just felt really valued over there, felt like they really had a role for me and really wanted me over there.”

After securing the Lombardi Trophy that year, the linebacker’s hunger grew. He noted that successfully reaching the absolute pinnacle of the sport only intensifies the burning desire to repeat the massive accomplishment.

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Furthermore, his growing family heavily influenced his final decision to stay put. He welcomed his fourth child, Shepherd, on May 4, 2026. Hence, uprooting his life and moving to a new city simply did not make logical sense.

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Keeping his family comfortable off the field was a massive priority for the veteran. However, his exceptional fit within the defensive scheme made returning to the gridiron in Kansas City an absolute no-brainer. And the credit goes to Steve Spagnuolo.

Drue Tranquill gives Steve Spagnuolo a well-deserved shoutout

Steve Spagnuolo has been an important part of the Chiefs’ dynasty. He has been the defensive coordinator for three of their Super Bowl victories in the last six years. Under Spagnuolo, even Tranquill’s game has elevated. After a fairly limited role in his first few years with the Chargers, Spagnuolo identified how good Tranquill could be and turned him into a vital cog of the Chiefs’ defense. As the team once again rebuilds its defensive unit, Tranquill spoke highly about the DC and what makes him so good.

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“I think Spags is the chess master and we are the pieces on the board,” Tranquill told the media. “He obviously has a Hall of Fame defensive career in this league, and does a lot of things with his players. One of the things I appreciate a lot about Spags is he develops a personal relationship with each guy and then identifies what their strengths are, and then formulates that into his schemes, and puts his players in positions to be successful.”

He stated Spagnuolo was unlike coordinators, who tend to stay stubborn with their plans and hope for them to be successful. However, what separates Spagnuolo, according to Tranquill was that he uses players’ strengths to help the team’s defense.

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The 30-year-old perfectly anchors Spagnuolo’s aggressive, complex defensive scheme. Over the last three seasons, he has established himself as a dependable three-down linebacker. In the last three years with the Chiefs, Tranquill made 276 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

By slicing his salary, Drue Tranquill has helped the Chiefs’ championship window. But there is still a lot to do on the defensive end for the Chiefs, if the team wants to win the Lombardi again.