Chiefs Star Set to Lose $1M Contract Incentive as Andy Reid Reportedly Gives Up on WR

The Chiefs might already be staring at a season without January football, but Week 16 still mattered. For players fighting for their next deal, every snap counts. That includes wide receiver Hollywood Brown. However, Andy Reid’s latest direction may have slammed the door at the worst possible time.

According to a New York Times report, the math is simple and brutal. Brown sits one touchdown away from a $750,000 bonus tied to six scores. Meanwhile, three more touchdowns unlock a clean $1 million mark at eight. The problem is timing. There is only one game left.

Still, Brown has not walked away empty-handed. Earlier in the year, his fifth touchdown quietly triggered a $500,000 payout. From there, the incentives stacked fast. Each extra trip to the end zone added another $250,000. In other words, a late-season surge could have flipped his contract incentives overnight.

Meanwhile, last week in Tennessee pushed Brown over another milestone. He cleared 500 receiving yards and cashed in an extra $500,000. That helped. Even now, more money sits within reach. He is only 109 receiving yards away from another $125,000. On top of that, just 69 scrimmage yards stand between him and a $250,000 bump. Those numbers are close. Painfully close.

However, there is a catch that the Chiefdom cannot ignore. Brown’s incentives also depend on playing time. He has logged 47 percent of offensive snaps so far. That barely clears the 45 percent bar needed for a separate $500,000 bonus. Still, reports suggest Reid may be pulling back. If that holds, Brown could miss out on the remaining $1M contract incentive.

Andy Reid can’t bring Hollywood Brown next season

Last game, Hollywood Brown logged his highest snap share since Week 3 at 53.3 percent. He also saw three-plus targets for the first time since Week 1. Yet the output fell flat. Brown averaged just 7.3 yards per catch on three receptions. That dip stood out, especially since he had cleared 10 yards per catch in each of his previous five games.

Of course, the situation was not ideal. Patrick Mahomes was out. Then Gardner Minshew went down for the year. On top of that, the Chiefs leaned on backups behind a shaky offensive line. Still, context only goes so far. The Titans defense was leaking yards. They had already allowed four different players to post 70-plus receiving yards across two games. Brown had chances. Plenty of them. Instead, he finished with three catches for 22 yards. Nearly all of it came on one 18-yard grab. In a game where Chiefdom needed a spark, he gave none.

That is the real issue. Brown arrived in the city of fountains to stretch the field. He was supposed to be a big-play option for Mahomes. Injuries wiped out most of his first season. Fine. The second year was supposed to be different. It was not. In 14 games, he has 45 catches on 65 targets for 516 yards and five touchdowns. He had 50 receiving yards only twice. Even worse, he is averaging a career-low 36.9 yards per game.

So now the picture is clearer. The Chiefs may be better off keeping Thornton, who actually showed chemistry with Mahomes. Brown will probably find interest elsewhere. And that should be fine. With cap pressure mounting and Brett Veach watching every dollar, hard choices are coming. At this point, it is painfully obvious. Andy Reid might not renew Hollywood Brown for next season.