Chiefs Star Shares Advice to Travis Kelce Ahead of Wedding With Taylor Swift

Essentials Inside The Story Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding date reportedly leaked

The wedding will reportedly take place in New York

Page Six revealed that the save-the-dates have been sent

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and popstar Taylor Swift are currently busy planning the ‘wedding of the year’ after announcing their engagement to the world in August 2025 with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” And now, with the wedding rumored to be just months away, Travis Kelce’s teammate has some important advice for him as he is also sailing the same boat.

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“My advice to TK, man, if you see this, man, all I gotta say is just enjoy the process,” Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said in an interview with NBC Local on April 10. “Obviously, wifey is gonna want what she wants, just do it. That’s gonna be happy wife, happy life, and that’s all I gotta say.”

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The free agent/ Chiefs veteran has shared the Chiefs locker room with Travis Kelce during the 2022, 2024, and 2025 seasons. Together, they have also won the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. When the free agent was further pressed about the TE’s wedding and if they had discussed any plans yet, he had a straightforward answer clarifying that the two didn’t have many discussions about their wedding plans.

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“Not so much, but he’s gonna have a great wedding, I’m gonna have a great wedding,” he said. “We’re gonna be attending both of them.”

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For a broader context, JuJu is referring to his fiancée, Laura Kruk, as the couple is set to exchange their vows this year in July. The two got engaged in September 2024 and are currently busy with their wedding planning. However, JuJu’s comments clarify that both will definitely be in attendance at Kelce and Swift’s wedding, which has already created a buzz with multiple sources reporting that the dates and location have been revealed.

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While the couple had initially kept their cards closed, newer details have since begun to surface.

Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding date and location reportedly leaked, per sources

With excitement about the wedding through the roof, a recent report by Page Six revealed that the save-the-dates for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s upcoming wedding have gone out. The star couple will reportedly exchange vows on July 3 in New York, which is a day before the 4th of July celebrations.

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Swift and her love for the Fourth of July celebrations is nothing new, so a wedding date update close to the Fourth of July weekend celebration in NYC doesn’t surprise many. Interestingly, this year also marks the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

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New York, being a wedding location, may come as a surprise since multiple sources earlier reported that the couple was planning to get married in Rhode Island. However, in November, Page Six had reported that “the pair was thinking about scrapping that idea and going all out at a totally different venue that can accommodate more attendees.”

Though the exact details about the wedding remain private, all updates surrounding the couple’s wedding information are currently coming only from reports by entertainment portals and media outlets. No official sources close to the couple have yet to confirm any updates.

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It looks like 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Travis Kelce and his teammate, JuJu Smith-Schuster, with both stars preparing to walk down the aisle.