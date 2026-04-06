Chiefs Star Confirms Losing Sleep Over Playing With Patrick Mahomes

It’s not a simple task to guard one of the league’s finest quarterbacks. As defenses try their level best to target someone as elite as Patrick Mahomes, the pressure on the other side mounts automatically. The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense, which has dealt with such situations multiple times, can confirm it’s not just about skills. Speaking from his own experience, guard Trey Smith didn’t hold back while sharing how he felt protecting No. 15. And let’s just say it’s more intense than one might expect.

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“I’ll put it like this: I’ve lost a lot of f—- nights of sleep thinking about getting him hit,” Trey Smith admitted on a recent episode of Green Light with Chris Long, “I remember when I first started playing, like rookie year, I started just like, damn, I got to block for Pat Mahomes, man. I’ve got to make sure I’m sharp, like damn, this team just won a Super Bowl not too long ago. So it’s like that added stress or pressure; that’s a good thing at the end of the day because it causes you to perform at the highest level and really tune in your stuff, man, not just go out there on BS.”

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Drafted in 2021 as a sixth-round pick, Trey Smith has been playing on Patrick Mahomes’ offense for five seasons. He has earned a reputation for being one of the most reliable starting guards over the years through sheer talent and hard work. Undeniable talent such as Patrick Mahomes is always on the other team’s radar, but Smith has managed not to let the pressure get to him. He’s done a commendable job blocking for the QB.

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During his five seasons in Kansas City, Smith helped his team win two Lombardi Trophies and also earned two Pro Bowl selections. At first, he struggled to overcome the pressure that comes with having Mahomes behind him. The player received much-needed support from O-line coach Andy Heck, who advised against losing calm during mid-play. Moreover, Mahomes has a knack for stretching his plays longer than most signal callers in the league.

It led Smith to adjust his playing style and mindset. He realized that tacking momentarily wouldn’t suffice and that he would have to sustain it for as long as needed. At the same time, he admired Mahomes for making it easy for other teammates as he seamlessly calls shots, recognizes defensive blitzes, and handles pressure. So while Mahomes’ spontaneity can catch the unit off guard, it also comes with the reward of witnessing the “craziest” plays.

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Imago November 10, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith 65 after the ChiefsÃ 16-14 win over the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241110_zma_c04_763 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx

For Smith, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that he wouldn’t trade for anything. In 2024, the player’s consistency earned him a massive four-year contract extension for $94 million. He justified his contract by delivering two powerful consecutive seasons. Even when the Chiefs’ offense languished and recorded a terrible 47 sacks this past season, Smith remained the saving grace. While the team finished 6-11 in 2025, he earned a Pro Bowl selection, replicating the success from two years ago.

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With Patrick Mahomes set to return in Week 1, Trey is ready for another season lining up before him. Interestingly, he showed enthusiasm for another Kansas City offensive star, who bagged a tempting offer from the Chiefs.

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Patrick Mahomes’ guard reacts to Travis Kelce’s comeback news

After a long period of uncertainty over his retirement, Travis Kelce finally signed a one-year deal worth $12 million. The news sparked across the Chiefs’ kingdom, while it also pumped the locker room with excitement. Days before sealing the deal on paper, Kelce shared a video on Instagram. The move left teammates emotional, especially those who had spent years playing alongside him.

The clip captured his journey in the most raw way possible, and it screamed his signature “MORE.” It featured players such as Patrick Mahomes, head coach Andy Reid, and other teammates whom Kelce fondly refers to as 15 and Big Red. The tight end concluded the video with a brief but powerful message.

“Believe it, baby, I’ll see y’all next year,” it read.

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Meanwhile, Kelce’s post drew exciting reactions from many players on the team.

“LFGGGGGGG!!!!!” Mahomes commented under the post, while Trey Smith added a GIF and wrote, “We runnin’ it back.”

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Kansas City center Creed Humphrey also joined in on the celebration, writing, “Run it back, LFG!!!”

The reaction carries weight, as the duo has played together for five seasons. Moreover, the Chiefs’ official account also marked the moment with a special message.

“ALRIGHT NAH TRAV 🔥❤️🏹,” the Chiefs’ official account wrote.

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With Kelce expected to take part in offseason activities, fans are excited to see him end his career on a stronger note. They would like to see him walking away with a Lombardi Trophy in his hand.