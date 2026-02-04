Chiefs Star Drops Major Hint on Travis Kelce’s Retirement After TE’s Sporting Decision Away From NFL

Essentials Inside The Story Kelce’s NFL future remains undecided, fueling retirement speculation

Travis Kelce’s NFL future is still undecided, but one Chiefs player isn’t worried. At 36, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ star tight end has reached a stage where many walk away. Although he still hasn’t officially spoken about hanging up his cleats, an update from his teammate offers reassurance. While Kelce remains publicly noncommittal, one of his key protectors just offered the most confident prediction yet.

“Trav’s a man, and I love every play,” he said while speaking to talkSPORT USA’s Will Gavin. “A guy who brings passion and energy, that’s going to be able to rally the troops…A guy that inspires you to go harder…He’s a dude I consider a close friend, a guy I care about a lot…It’s so much fun playing with Travis, excited about next year with him as well, and he’s just going to keep pushing, man.”

Amid the growing uncertainty following the star’s future, Smith’s words of confidence could be a major hint about what’s in store for the Chiefs player’s future.

Travis Kelce is coming off another solid season with ‌76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns. While he hasn’t matched his previous standard in recent years, his production remains impressive, outperforming his 2024 numbers. Smith’s message sparks hope that Kelce will rock the red jersey next season. But the player himself hasn’t made anything official.

Meanwhile, questions about his retirement first gained traction during a December interview with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez. When the conversation turned to his NFL future, Kelce seemed vague.

“I got to hope that if I do want to come back, the Chiefs are willing to bring me back, so it’s a two-way street on that,” he said. “But at the same time, at this point in this year, I’m just trying to finish out and give Chiefs Kingdom everything I got and go out there and do it with some of that flair.”

Kelce maintained his stance after the team’s Christmas Day loss to the Denver Broncos. He left the decision hanging. He also made it clear that the process would involve conversations with his family, friends, and the Chiefs organization. At the time, insider Ian Rapoport stated that the Week 17 game could be his last. He also revealed that Kelce planned to step away after the season to reflect on whether he wants to return for a 14th season.

Since then, many insiders have addressed the retirement talks. Just a few days ago, Gonzalez added his own perspective. Reflecting on their Christmas interview, he truly believes Kelce hasn’t decided yet. But away from the sport, Kelce has the latest news for his fans. Though Kelce’s future remains wide open, he has the fairways and eagles on his mind.

Travis Kelce gears up to play golf

Travis Kelce is heading to Scottsdale, Arizona, and is set to make an appearance in this year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open. It’s a professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour. He’ll join the star-studded Annexus Pro-Am, where athletes and entertainers are paired with PGA Tour golfers. Ahead of the event, tournament chairman Jason Eisenberg weighed in on why Kelce is a perfect fit.

“Travis Kelce is one of the most accomplished and recognizable athletes of his generation,” he said. “His championship pedigree, competitive mindset, and star power make him a tremendous addition to the Annexus Pro-Am and an exciting presence for our fans during tournament week.”

Kelce has played a key role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl campaigns alongside Patrick Mahomes, winning the Lombardi Trophy three times. He has earned several accolades over the years, including eleven Pro Bowl selections and four First-Team All-Pro honors. While fans are pumped for his appearance, there is speculation about whether his soon-to-be wife, Taylor Swift, will show up.

Other notable participants include Trey McBride, Budda Baker, Zaven Collins, Larry Fitzgerald, Emmitt Smith, and Carli Lloyd. The WM Phoenix Open, known as the “Greatest Show on Grass,” will take place from February 2 to 8. Moreover, the celebrity Pro-Am will be on Wednesday, February 4. Travis Kelce’s involvement will surely draw in more people and energy to the week-long golf event.