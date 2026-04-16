Chiefs Star Trey Smith Homebound to Host Special Event for Third Time in a Row

The NFL stars use the offseason to explore different career moves, making noise beyond the gridiron. The Kansas City Chiefs star Trey Smith recently invested in a major career project with the hopes of giving back to his hometown, Jackson, Tennessee.

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“I’m excited to announce that my 3rd Annual Football Camp is coming back to Jackson, Tennessee this summer!” wrote Trey Smith on Instagram, sharing a picture mentioning all details of the camp.

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It’s going to be a two-day camp, scheduled from June 12 to June 13, and it includes football sessions tailored for aspiring players of different age groups. The first day of the event will be open to 7th to 12th grades and is slated to be held under the bright stadium lights at night between 6 PM and 9 PM, including various drills and competitions.

The second day of training will be primarily for the 2nd through 6th graders. Unlike the first day, this session will be held during the daytime between 9 AM and 11 AM. Given it’s aimed at younger children, the duration will be only two hours, and the major focus will be on nurturing the love for the game through high-level activities. The University School of Jackson in Tennessee is going to be the host of the two-day event, where the Chiefs’ star graduated.

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Meanwhile, it will be the third edition of Trey Smith’s football training camp in Jackson, Tennessee. His previous two camps held in 2024 and 2025 were a huge success, getting a fantastic response from participants of different age groups, which is why he is coming back this June.

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The Chiefs guard is a Tennessee native, and he attended the University School of Jackson, where he had a remarkable career. Becoming a three-time All-State offensive lineman, he emerged as a top name in college football, representing the Tennessee Volunteers. Given his deep ties to the state, the football camp gives an ideal opportunity to give back, while inspiring the next generation of football stars from Jackson and Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Trey Smith remains one of the numerous NFL stars to organize football camps intended for grooming the next generation of talent.

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Other NFL stars who regularly host youth annual football training camps

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead, who previously spent nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, loves leading an annual training camp for the young children. In July 2025, he held a similar training camp to Trey Smith in his hometown, Sacramento, with participants ranging from age 8 to 17.

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In addition, the Los Angeles Rams’ wide receiver Davante Adams has a history of conducting training camps for the youth. For instance, his 2026 youth training camp is already scheduled to be held on May 9, 2026, at San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, California.

Being from Palo Alto, California, he already plays for his home team in the City of Angels. Hence, it’s not surprising that his camp will be aimed at the future football stars in the state. The six-time Pro Bowler previously held three such annual events in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

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The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and current Washington Commanders running back, Rachaad White, is another frequent host of youth training camps. During his playing years in Tampa, he spearheaded two training camps in Florida for two consecutive years in 2024 and 2025.