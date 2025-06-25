Chiefs Star Turns Heads With Offseason Job at Fast Food Chain After Minicamp Struggles Under Andy Reid

This offseason, the Chiefs aren’t just about prepping for winning the Super Bowl. They are bringing their signature energy outside the field to win the hearts of the community as well. Imagine going around the blocks and suddenly running into your favorite player where you least expected them to be. What’s more, they’re bringing their All-Pro energy to a job you never expected them to do. That’s the picture veteran Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie is painting this June, with fast food, no less.

Last year, after the Chiefs secured victory over the Ravens in Week 1, they invited hordes of military members and their families to celebrate. The highlight? A pizza party near GEHA Field, Arrowhead Stadium. Trent McDuffie had served pizzas to everyone to cheer their community on. As he had noted, “They were here two nights ago, packed out, yelling, screaming for us to win the game, and this community is so supportive no matter what happens, win or loss. – I’ve got nothing but love, so being able to come back and share this with them and put some smiles on their faces, I feel like that’s the littlest thing I can do.” And this offseason, he’s taken things up a notch. Showing up at a window counter when you least expect him to. Think: Fries, burgers, and Happy Meals.

A TikTok post featuring Amanda Taylor and her daughter is making the viral rounds. When Amanda and her daughter dropped in on a McDonald’s drive-thru in Blue Springs one afternoon, a big surprise was waiting for them. Handing them their food with a big smile on his face was Trent McDuffie. Handing them the food, McDuffie asked, “Can I get a ‘Go Chiefs’?” And the car responded with a resounding war cry of “Go Chiefs!” Amanda’s daughter even chimed in with a message for her favorite player, “Tell Travis Kelce I said hi.” To which McDuffie responded with “I will,” and another big smile. Celebrating the moment, Amanda captioned her post with, “I’m still hungry, because I refuse to eat the food that @Trent McDuffie touched. Haha”

Writing to The Star about her meeting the Chiefs’ star, Amanda, later noted, “It was a huge surprise!! I had no idea. – And a lot of people didn’t know who he was. They just thought he was a nice guy at the drive thru lol.” She even added in a defence for her daughter writing, “My daughter is 10, and obviously loves Kelce. She doesn’t know any better. I on the other hand love Trent and I didn’t disrespect him.” It’s moments like these that continue to endear the Chiefs Kingdom to their biggest supporters. For McDuffie, this is yet another moment that solidifies his presence in the Chiefs’ roster, even off the field. But on the field, there’s been some trouble brewing for him through the minicamps.

Trent McDuffie’s struggles under Andy Reid’s playbook

Since coming to KCC back in 2013, Andy Reid has transformed the offensive layout for the team entirely. Motions, shifts, mismatches, and screen passes. Not just that, peak running game, tight ends that throw the field into chaos, and throws that only Patrick Mahomes could have possibly pulled off. With the dominating West Coast Offense as the stepping stones, Reid has created a team whose Super Bowl run is guaranteed almost every single year. But for Trent McDuffie, facing his team’s own offence is turning out to be a herculean task this offseason.

As Chiefs insider Pete Sweeney recently noted, Trent McDuffie was not off to a good start when the minicamps started. On Day 1, running back Isiah Pacheco caught a pass right under McDuffie’s nose. Even JuJu Smith-Schuster shook off McDuffie for a pass later on. As Sweeney wrote, “On the first play of 11-on-11, RB Isiah Pacheco lined out wide and beat CB Trent McDuffie down the right sideline, catching a pass that likely would have went for a touchdown. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster fought off McDuffie to bring in a pass a few plays later.” While Andy Reid’s offense seems to be shining brightly already, McDuffie seems to be a few paces behind the rest of the roster. It’s still June, though. Plenty of time to bring the heat back once the training camp begins.

Throughout his career so far with the Chiefs, McDuffie has been building up his name and place in the roster as an irreplaceable piece. He’s already amassed 183 tackles since he first exploded onto the scene. The minicamp hurdle will only become fuel for improvement. Will the cornerback be ready to ball out again when the season rolls around?