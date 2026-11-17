Xavier Worthy was supposed to be the Kansas City Chiefs’ next big receiver. On Sunday, he caught zero passes in a 35-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and what he did after the game has fans worried. While injured receivers left the door open for Worthy to step up, everyone else on the offense got a piece of the pie except him, leading the young wideout to take an unusual step off the field.

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“Xavier Worthy has deactivated his Instagram 🚨,” a fan-made X account pointed out following the game. A quick check of Worthy’s official page confirms his account is indeed gone. For a former first-round pick coming off an official box score of zero catches on three targets, going dark on social media is a concerning sign that the frustration might be getting to him.

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Just look at how things went for the Chiefs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 348 yards, including five touchdowns. But to whom did he throw the touchdowns? It was a Kansas City offense that had little to no experience. Mahomes threw a 39-yard touchdown to wide receiver Cyrus Allen, a rookie who had five catches before the game.

Another 43-yard touchdown was thrown to Andrew Armstrong, a first-year player with two career catches, while one was thrown to new-joiner Josh Downs. Even Rashee Rice recorded a 50-yard reception from Mahomes. Where did Worthy stand in all of these brilliant plays? He struggled to hold on to a pass as he struck the ground, unable to withstand the force of his landing.

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The snap counts tell an even tougher story for his future role. Worthy was on the field for 56 offensive plays, almost double the workload of Rashee Rice (30), Cyrus Allen (22), and Josh Downs (10). When rookies and brand-new teammates are turning limited chances into touchdowns while you produce nothing in a full game of work, losing playing time becomes a real threat.

But not having receptions despite having the most offensive snaps in the game wasn’t the only setback that Worthy had to go through. Worthy also made a mistake on an onside kick and was seen staring at the ball, thinking it would go out of bounds, but the Falcons recovered it in bounds.

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But the problem wasn’t just in this game. Ever since being picked up in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the football world has been hyped for the 23-year-old. Part of that hype was his 40-yard dash. Worthy completed the dash in just 4.21 seconds, making it the fastest-ever recorded 40-yard dash in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine.

While Worthy had a promising rookie season, logging 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns, his numbers slowed down last year, recording 42 receptions for 532 yards and a touchdown. The current season is halfway through, and Worthy still doesn’t look that great, recording 33 receptions for 278 yards and a touchdown.

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But amid his lackluster performances continuing to rack up, the Chiefs’ head coach, Andy Reid, has supported him.

“He just needs to keep doing his thing and working, and he’ll be fine,” Reid said. “Some days will be his, and some days it goes to other guys. I mean, that’s just how this thing works. We’re spreading it around. Pat (Patrick Mahomes) loves spreading it around and does a great job with it. Our coaches love doing that. It’s tough on defenses. Everybody’s kind of getting a little piece of the pie. You saw when he was only the guy against the Chargers and his production there was great. So, it’s not that he’s not capable of that.”

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Reid’s saying that Mahomes is spreading his passes has been a common thought over the last few seasons, ever since the team has been looking to find the next Tyreek Hill, or someone of his caliber. Worthy was thought of as the next “cheetah,” but the sport has shown that speed alone doesn’t make you a good receiver.

Though Reid had him covered and pointed out how Worthy contributed to the game.

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Andy Reid has Xavier Worthy covered despite lackluster performance

Worthy was essentially nowhere to be found when Mahomes was looking for a receiver to run the game. But as the two-time MVP found other receivers, Reid noticed that Worthy was instead helping the team by taking off the pressure from other receivers as the Falcons were trying to play cloud coverage.

“I think depending on the coverage, you saw Worthy where they’re trying to cloud his side sometimes and take him out of the game and/or they play soft on him and rally somebody to him,” Reid said. “It depends on the coverage that teams are playing and how they want to go about that and allowed other guys to be available.”

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The same was felt by Mahomes as well, as he talked about Worthy’s involvement in the 18-yard touchdown to Downs, as Worthy attracted a safety and a corner toward him, giving Downs space to run.

“Xavier did a great job to run that post route,” Mahomes said. “Grabbing the corner and bringing the safety with him, getting two guys.”

But a first-round pick can’t just be a decoy for a team that will potentially fight for a Super Bowl contention. The Chiefs are currently 7-2 in the league, with their next game against the Arizona Cardinals. Worthy needs to bring something new to his game to keep up with the other youngsters on the team.