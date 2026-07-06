Chiefs Star’s Sister Catches Taylor Swift’s Bouquet at Travis Kelce’s Wedding

The bouquet toss at Travis Kelce‘s wedding turned into a special moment for a Kansas City Chiefs player’s sister. Taylor Swift participated in the tradition, and the bouquet landed in the hands of Ashley Smith. There’s no video of the catch itself, but Smith made sure fans didn’t miss it, taking to Instagram.

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“Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory 🤍✨🤍 And somehow… I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet. 💐 So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck, and laughter my way. ☺️ Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T! 🤍🥂🤍,” Ashley Smith posted on Instagram.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Smith (@iameashleysmith) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Who could blame her for having hope in such a daunting challenge? Tradition says whoever catches the bouquet is next down the aisle; Ashley might have just started her own countdown.

She arrived at the wedding with her brother, Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith, one of Kelce’s longtime teammates and a two-time Super Bowl champion. The two joined a reported 1,000 other guests for the massive celebration. The who’s who of football and Hollywood made it a starry affair.

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Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was there, along with Rob Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez, and Tom Brady. The celebrity side of the guest list was just as loaded, with Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss, and Selena Gomez all making appearances. Stevie Nicks also took the stage that night, a detail Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts confirmed.

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When Reuters asked AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano about the performances, he kept it simple. “Big ones,” he said. Pressed further on which one stood out, his answer summed up the whole night. “Too many. All of them.”

The newlyweds are yet to drop photos from their special day. No other official details have been confirmed, except for some unique ones. Swift’s brother, Austin, stepped in as her ‘Man of Honor’ while actor Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. Guests from the event have been sharing images of themselves from the wedding online, while congratulating Kelce and Swift once again.

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The grand wedding became a night that guests will remember for quite some time.

“Just&t to say: true to her word, of course the invitation arrived and of course I couldn’t tell anyone,” BBC Radio 1 host Greg James shared online. “And oh my god, what an unbelievably brilliant night.

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“I am currently experiencing the world’s greatest hangover and unable to reply to the hilarious number of messages I have received over the last 24 hours.”

Reportedly, at least 1,000 guests attended the wedding of the year.