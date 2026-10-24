State of Kansas & Wyandotte County Settle Lawsuit Over New $3B Chiefs Stadium

Two weeks after Wyandotte County sued Kansas over control of the Chiefs’ new stadium, both sides have settled. Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Christal Watson announced the deal, which clears the way for the $3 billion domed stadium, expected to open in 2031. The county will drop its lawsuit and keep authority over zoning and planning around the site.

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“A legal fight over the Chiefs’ $3 billion Kansas Stadium is over at least for now,” KCTV5 reported. “Governor Laura Kelly and KCK Mayor Crystal Watson just announced a plan to move forward. The unified government is dropping its lawsuit against the state.

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Here’s the agreement. The state owns the stadium and parking and will lease it to the Chiefs for $7 million a year. KCK keeps control around it, so we’re talking local planning, zoning, and BPU payments in lieu of taxes. Remember KCK sued, saying the state stripped their local power and that the lawsuit wasn’t to stop a stadium but to preserve local voice. Now Mayor Watson calls this plan a game changer.”

As that happens, the Unified Government of Wyandotte County (UG) has agreed to dismiss its lawsuit against the state without prejudice.

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Kelly, while calling the decision “an important step,” also gave a statement.

“This is an important step in the historic, landmark deal that will shape Kansas for generations,” she said. “A strong commitment to communication between all the partner parties ensures this project will result in an incredible economic benefit for KCK and Wyandotte County residents, the State of Kansas, and the best home for the Chiefs.”

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For context, the dispute began when UG filed its suit on Oct. 9, targeting HB 2466, the Kansas Sports Facilities Authority Act that Kelly signed on April 9, 2026.

The county argued the law took away local control over taxing, zoning, and BPU utilities in the stadium district, handing the team a permanent seat on the authority’s board. It also claimed the Kansas Sports Facility Authority did not have to consult local governments on planning and development.

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The 74-page filing also voiced worry that the county could miss out on tax revenue from the development. Friday’s announcement, however, only said the resolution covers “several components related to the State’s partnership with the UG including land use and utility services.”

So what did each side get? The state will own the stadium and its parking areas through the Kansas Sports Facilities Authority. Those areas will not be subject to local zoning or building codes, and the Chiefs will lease them for $7 million a year.

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The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City (UG) and the Wyandotte County Board of Public Utilities (BPU), meanwhile, keep jurisdiction over the development around the stadium. That includes local planning, zoning, and BPU payments instead of taxes. Officials also said no extra UG revenue is being requested outside the stadium, parking, and surrounding development area.

Utilities were part of the deal too. BPU and Evergy will team up to provide electric service to the stadium; BPU will supply water, and the UG will handle wastewater and stormwater. For the development around the stadium, BPU and the UG will remain the only utility providers.

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Watson sounded pleased with how things ended up.

“The collaboration in recent days has literally been a game changer. All of the parties remain fully supportive of the Chiefs, the stadium project and the significant economic opportunity it will create for the citizens of Wyandotte County and Kansas.”

With the legal questions settled, attention can shift back to the building itself, so here is a closer look at how the stadium is being planned.

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A closer look at the Chiefs’ new $3 billion home

Back in July, the Kansas City Chiefs gave fans their first look at the enclosed stadium, with an opening set for 2031.

“Today we are excited to show Chiefs Kingdom a first look at our new home,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “From the beginning, our goal has been to build something that improves the game day experience for every single fan. This new stadium will do just that.

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“It’s spectacular. It honors the rich legacy of this franchise while setting a bold course for the future of Chiefs Kingdom.”

Meanwhile, Clark also revealed that MANICA, a Kansas City firm, will be the lead design architect, while HNTB, also based in Kansas City, will serve as architect of record. CAA ICON is acting as owner’s representative and ran the selection process from start to finish.

As for the building itself, the $3 billion stadium will sit under a translucent ETFE roof and hold about 70,000 people, slightly smaller than Arrowhead Stadium, which seats 73,426.

Parking areas are being designed with tailgating in mind, and audio engineers studied the stadium’s size, shape, and roof so the crowd stays as loud as ever.

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Inside, the seating bowl will feel familiar to Arrowhead regulars, with a Drum Deck for ceremonies and the Ring of Honor placed prominently above the seats.

Over the field, more than 400,000 square feet of translucent panels will give fans a clear view of military flyovers.

Expected to open for the 2031 NFL season, work at the Chiefs’ new domed stadium is currently underway. As for the team, the Kansas City Chiefs currently lead the AFC West with a 5-0 record and will face the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Seattle Seahawks (3-3), in their Week 6 matchup at Lumen Field on October 25, 2026.