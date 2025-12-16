Strong Reactions Pour In as Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Receives Clear Retirement Message From Brother Jason

Travis Kelce returned for one final run after the team’s heartbreaking Super Bowl LIX loss last season, determined to chase another ring with Patrick Mahomes. Yet with the 6-8 Chiefs now staring at a spot outside the playoff picture, speculation about Kelce’s retirement has reignited. That’s when his elder brother, Jason Kelce, stepped in with a wise message for Travis.

“I’m curious too. In my opinion, to nail that decision. You got to step away from the game for a little bit. Play these last three games, enjoy them with your teammates, enjoy them with your coaches…And then let it sink in,” Jason replied to Scott Van Pelt during Monday Night Countdown on ESPN.

“There’s so many emotions with this game right after a season, especially with the way this one’s been, has been so up and down. They’re one in seven and one score games. It’s just too fresh. You got to step away from it. You got to think about it. and then it’ll come to you.”

Jason, a seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, speaks from hard-earned experience. He hung up his cleats in 2024 after 13 grueling years of anchoring the offensive line for the Eagles. His advice carries the weight of someone who’s navigated the emotional whirlwind of retirement firsthand.

However, Jason capped his illustrious career with a remarkable five-Pro Bowl streak in his final years. Meanwhile, Travis boasts three Super Bowl rings and is in his 13th NFL season, but he’s endured a frustrating break from his decade-long Pro Bowl streak this year.

It’s clear the future Hall of Famer isn’t thrilled with his output. He reportedly dodged the media spotlight amid the struggles. Even after the Chiefs’ Week 15 defeat to the Chargers, Kelce skipped the postgame media session.

“Sorry guys, it’s not the time,” Kelce said, per ESPN. “I’ll catch you guys during the week.”

That moment captured his frustration, but back in November, Kelce opened up more directly about his future.

“I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not — or whether they want me back or not,” Kelce said, via ESPN. “I’d like to make that decision before they’ve got to get draft picks and free agency opens to fill the roster appropriately. All that will be at the end of the season. I won’t be thinking about it until then.”

Travis’s measured stance aligns perfectly with Jason’s counsel to let the season’s chaos settle before deciding. And Chiefdom nodded in agreement with the elder Kelce’s suggestion.

How are fans reacting to Jason Kelce’s brotherly advice?

The Kelce brothers have always been inseparable, through thick and thin. From co-hosting their wildly popular New Heights podcast to Jason’s crucial support helping Travis rebound in college after a suspension at the University of Cincinnati.

“God bless having a brother like @jason.kelce bro is a 🐐🫡💯,” a fan commented on the ESPN Instagram reel.

Their brotherhood shines as a beacon in the league. Fans, who are ever attuned to these heartfelt moments, flooded social media with reactions celebrating Jason’s wisdom.

“Didn’t he have a great year? I’m glad he has Jason. Everyone needs a Jason,” another added.

Yet honestly, the star tight end has been missing his usual spark this season. Travis has just 67 receptions, matching his sophomore year output back in 2014. He has battled drops, including a glaring one in Week 14 against the Texans. Still, fans adore #87 for his legacy and grit.

“Jason Kelce – always the caring older brother. As a Chiefs fan, Travis we are so proud of you for what you’ve achieved and we will continue to support you in WHATEVER you decide,” a fan wrote.

Travis signed a two-year, $34.25 million contract extension with the Chiefs in 2024, setting him up as a free agent in 2026. But as Jason wisely noted, there’s no rush to decide now, and the fanbase is right there with him.

“You know Travis will go to Jason to discuss it. Jason’s right- he doesn’t need to decide right now,” another chimed in.

“Thank you @jason.kelce the best answer,” another fan wrote.

But if Travis hangs it up after this season, it could spell the end of the legendary No. 15-87 chemistry that’s defined the Chiefs’ dynasty. Especially now that Gardner Minshew has stepped in after Mahomes went down with a right knee injury this week.