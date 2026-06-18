“Stupid”: NFL Hall of Fame WR Sounds Alarm on Rashee Rice’s Future Amid Character Concerns

As a promising rookie, Rashee Rice hauled in 79 receptions and 938 yards, earning himself a Super Bowl ring. He looked like a great target for Patrick Mahomes to rely on in the future. But three years into his NFL career, there seems to be little left in terms of what to expect from Rice. His pattern of legal trouble and off-field chaos has pushed Hall of Famer Cris Carter to deliver a blunt yet harsh take.

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“To me, if he is a free agent, I’m buyer beware because of his character off the field.” Cris Carter told Shawn Meaike on the Fully Loaded Podcast on June 16, 2026. “The accident happened a couple of years ago, man. If you look at all the videos and everything, I mean, bro, wrecks on the highway. Drag racing. It’s the highway. It’s not some country road. … This is stupid.

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“… Then he just goes on to do a bunch of other stupid stuff like they’re running on the highway. They got cameras on the highway. He’s out there running like he’s in a workout.”

In March 2024, Rice was caught driving 119 mph (per CBS News Texas) on a Dallas highway when he triggered a multi-car crash that left several people hurt. He ended up pleading guilty to two felonies: reckless collision resulting in serious injury and racing on a highway resulting in bodily injury. He received five years’ probation along with a restitution of over $115,000 to the victims and 30 days in prison, according to ESPN. Rice was nearly 24 years old then; one is not supposed to be naive at this age.

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Crater’s point was further proved by how Rice got sent to prison. The WR tested positive for THC, which is a direct violation of his probation agreement. In the verdict of the aforementioned case, the court allowed Rice to serve the time at his convenience. But after the probation violation, the judge ordered him to complete his sentence immediately. It only shows that Rice had not been taking this as seriously as he should have. On June 16th, Rice was officially released from jail.

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 19: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 19th, 2025 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 19 Raiders at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2025101916222He’s paid his penance, but the damages are going to be tough to address for Rice. He’s already in the NFL’s bad books after being suspended by the league for six games in the 2025 incident because of the accident case. And Rice has no security blanket with the Kansas City Chiefs for the future, at least right now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs allegedly have “no plans” of extending Rice’s contract. The WR is on his last year of the rookie contract.

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Had he steered clear of these off-field issues, Schefter speculated that Rice could have been looking at a $40 million per year contract.

“So for me, ultimately, I’m concerned about his career,” Crater added.

“I’m concerned about what his ceiling is because he has flashed, but he has never shown the consistency to be number one. Had a significant injury over a year ago. Didn’t get back to where he was last year. Kansas City is thinking about signing Tyreek Hill. He’s still a free agent. So man, be careful.”

On the playing field, nothing has gone much more smoothly either. Knee and hamstring injuries ended his 2024 season after only four games. The six-game suspension to start his 2025 season followed. When he returned, he was placed on injured reserve after getting a concussion later in December. Eight games total in 2025. That’s it. For a player who was supposed to be Kansas City’s WR1, Rice has spent more time away from the field than on it over the past two seasons.

Rashee Rice’s future with the Chiefs remains uncertain

Preparation matters for a player who has barely played over the past two seasons. But thanks to his time in prison, Rice might be coming to camp not at his best. Schefter reported that Rice underwent knee surgery right before he was sent behind bars. Rehabbing that while not having access to Chiefs’ support staff was always going to be difficult.

And, Rice is the presumed WR1 for the Chiefs. You do the math on how much work the WR has cut out for him.

The situation for the Chiefs is becoming serious now. Their other wide receivers, such as Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, and tight end Travis Kelce, are good enough, but Rice was expected to step up. He is the only WR that has the most numbers on the board.

The Chiefs have not made any additions to the WR room except for Cyrus Allen, which is telling of how much Rice was supposed to deliver. Now that the bet looks shaky. And with the WR now seemingly having run out of favor with the Chiefs, he has to give his all in the 2026 season to be able to call Arrowhead his home next year.