Chiefs Suffer Triple Injury Setback as Andy Reid Shares Concerning News

The more cautious the Chiefs try to be with their players, the more injuries seem to pile up. At this point, you have to wonder what Andy Reid is manifesting. Kansas City left its preseason opener against the Rams with one injury concern, but by the end of Monday’s practice, that number had jumped to four. Instead of gaining momentum in camp, Reid’s team is watching its injury list grow at an alarming rate.

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Three of the four new injuries hit players across different positions, creating concerns in both the offensive line room and on the defensive side of the ball.

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“Today, [Matt] Waletzko hurt his knee out here,” Reid told reporters. “Not sure how bad it is. We’ll just get it checked here.”

Offensive tackle Matt Waletzko added another concern to an already thin Chiefs offensive line when he injured his knee Monday. The former fifth-round pick spent time with the Cowboys and Vikings before joining Kansas City in January 2026. Now in his second season with the Chiefs, Waletzko was competing for a backup role, making his injury another blow to the unit’s depth. The severity remains unclear as the Chiefs await further medical evaluation.

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Waletzko isn’t a starter, but his injury still matters. With Chu Godrick already sidelined by an ankle sprain, losing another tackle strips away more of Kansas City’s already-thin offensive line depth.

On the defensive side, rookie safety DeShon Singleton left practice early with a hamstring issue. “Singleton tweaked his hamstring a little bit,” Reid said.

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Singleton, 23, signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in May 2026. He had been competing for a spot at safety, so a hamstring strain this early in camp is an unfortunate setback, especially with plenty of competition at the position.

Linebacker Jack Cochrane hurt his knee but managed to finish the session. “Then Cochrane’s knee, but he finished practice there,” Reid confirmed.

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Cochrane is heading into his fifth season with Kansas City after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent from South Dakota in 2022. The 6-foot-3, 236-pound linebacker has become an important part of the Chiefs’ special teams and returned on a one-year, $1.415 million deal in March 2026. Finishing practice despite the knee issue was encouraging, but his status will be worth watching on Tuesday.

Reid also confirmed that offensive tackle Esa Pole left Monday’s session due to dehydration, adding, “[Esa] Pole had some dehydration.” Pole’s absence, while less alarming in nature, adds to the pressure on an offensive line that was already shuffling pieces around.

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Monday’s injuries added up fast. Kansas City is now juggling five health concerns, while Omarr Norman-Lott remains on the PUP list with the knee injury that has sidelined him since Week 7 last season.

And injuries are not the only thing going wrong for the Chiefs so far. Kansas City lost its preseason opener to the Rams on Saturday, Aug. 15, and piled up 12 penalties for 83 yards, including five holding calls and five illegal-procedure penalties. Reid made it clear afterward that the sloppy mistakes had to be cleaned up.

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“Obviously, the five holding calls and the five illegal procedure penalties, you can’t have those. I mean, it’s just that discipline. You’ve got to be more disciplined than that. So, we go back, and we keep stressing that,” Andy said. “We’re overshooting things a little bit. We’ve got to make sure we cover up bodies… There’s a time and a place where you’ve got to let go. It’s not an effort thing. It’s putting yourself in the right position, disciplining it.”

With no certainty around Mahomes, the Chiefs are not taking chances. He has continued working with the first-team offense in camp, but Kansas City kept him out against the Rams and turned to Justin Fields and the backups while Mahomes works his way back to full strength.

Still, it wasn’t all bad news for the Chiefs on Monday.

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Mansoor Delane Gives Chiefs an Injury Boost

Reid did have one piece of good news. No. 6 overall pick Mansoor Delane finally returned to full-contact work, running with the first-team defense opposite Nohl Williams at cornerback.

“He did everything,” Reid said. “He was in all the drills and looked good. That’s good work for him as he goes through [his rehab].”

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Delane had been limited early in camp by a physical issue, but the Chiefs’ medical staff has now cleared him to ramp up his workload.

Delane’s return to full-contact work was a significant step after he spent the early part of camp limited by a physical issue. The No. 6 overall pick out of LSU is expected to start immediately, making his health a major priority with Kansas City’s Sept. 14 opener against Denver approaching.

With training camp set to continue Tuesday morning in St. Joe, Reid and his staff will be monitoring the full injury list closely over the next 24 hours before offering further updates on the players who came off the field Monday.

