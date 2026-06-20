Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Allegedly Had a Relationship With Woman Found Dead on His Property Despite “Fake News” Claims

In January this year, Dominican Republic authorities were alerted when human remains were found during some excavation work being done in a property linked to Chiefs player Mike Pennel Jr. in the . The victim was identified as Carli Franchesca Guzmán Roche, whose parents had reported her missing in 2021. Pennel was linked to the case as a person of interest. But the defensive tackle, via his attorney, warned the media before “writing a false story” and “damaging his reputation.”

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ESPN did its own digging, and claimed that Pennel had a relationship with Guzmán after all. The network arrived on their findings after interviews with officials and Guzman’s close associates. ESPN alleged that Pennel and Guzmán used to spend time together whenever the DT was in the country.

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Previously, Pennel dismissed any rumors of involvement with this case as “fake news.”

ESPN found that two of Pennel’s friends from the USA – LeAndre Kemont Jefferson and Davis Tyree Lamonte – revealed that Pennel and Guzmán were friends. And Pennel last saw her in January 2021 at Santo Domingo airport before departing together in a taxi.

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CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 07: Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Mike Pennel 69 leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on September 7, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 07 Bengals at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250907105Guzmán was identified in March this year by matching her DNA with that of her son. When the news broke, it was found that Pennel had sold the property. It is still unclear how and why Guzmán ended up here at the time of her death. Pennel had signed with the Atlanta Falcons around the same time she was reported missing.

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The defensive tackle has also been embroiled in legal troubles before. He was suspended from the league three times for substance abuse. And, interestingly, he was sued by the widow for late quarterback Dwayne Haskins for defrauding her of $275,000 in a dog-breeding business in the Dominican Republic. Per the Courthouse News Service, Pennel used to run a kennel called BLK Caviar Bullies.

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With regard to the more serious case tying Pennel to a deceased individual, his legal team defended his innocence through the ordeal.

Mike Pennel Jr.’s attorney issued a statement regarding the issue

“Our client informs us that he did not know, nor had any connection to, the person reported as having been found dead,” Valbuena told ESPN in April.

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“It is also important to clarify that we are already in communication with the authorities to clarify the situation, as Mr. [Pennel’s] primary concern and interest has been to get to the bottom of this since he learned of it,” Valbuena added.

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It was reported that Dominican Republic authorities are pursuing this as a homicide. “Foreign individuals” were being interviewed by the police, but the names were not released.

As the Dominican authorities continue to investigate the tragedy, the conflicting narratives between the new investigative reports and Pennel’s denials have added some suspicion to the scenario. The 2x Super Bowl champion hasn’t been charged with anything yet. But all eyes are on him as the new revelations circle the internet.