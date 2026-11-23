A former Kansas City Chiefs guard who spent five seasons with the franchise and won a Super Bowl alongside Patrick Mahomes during the 2019 season is back with the team. Just this time, his work isn’t on the field protecting Mahomes; it’s helping players in the event of a medical emergency.

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Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was spotted on the Kansas City sideline during Sunday’s win over the Cardinals, and nobody was lacing up a helmet. CBS shared the news with a message that doubled as a reunion shout-out.

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“Remember Laurent Duvernay-Tardif? The Super Bowl champ is back on the @Chiefs sideline as part of the emergency medical response team, @EvanWashburn reports,” the post read.

Duvernay-Tardif also announced his return on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of what brought him back to Kansas City.

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“Back in KC for the month! 🏈 Feeling privileged to be back on the sidelines, this time shadowing the medical team to gain experience in sports medicine and on-field emergency response.”

Washburn explained on the broadcast that Duvernay-Tardif was there in a medical capacity. The stint is tied to a month-long residency, during which he shadows the team’s medical staff and works the sideline emergency response.

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“Guys, you never know who you’re going to run into on a sideline,” Washburn said.

It was a fitting backdrop. Kansas City rolled past Arizona 34-7 to move to 8-2, with Mahomes throwing for 324 yards and three touchdowns. It followed a 35-13 win over the Falcons the week before.

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Duvernay-Tardif was not the only Super Bowl LIV champion around the stadium. Former Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen, now a BYU assistant coach, also stopped by, and Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt posted, “Great seeing my guy Dan Sorensen today!”

Protecting a franchise quarterback takes serious muscle. Trading a championship ring for a pair of medical scrubs takes a completely different kind of nerve.

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How Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Went From Chiefs Guard to Doctor

Duvernay-Tardif earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018, in the middle of his run as a Chiefs starter. He was Kansas City’s starting right guard for five seasons and played every offensive snap in their Super Bowl LIV win over the 49ers.

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He is a Montreal native who played his college football at McGill, and teammates call him “Larry.” He came into the league as a sixth-round pick and went on to start 57 games for the Chiefs. Away from football, he co-founded a foundation in 2017 and co-owns a bakery in Quebec. NFL.com once described him as a doctor, woodworker, baker, and expert sailor.

His biggest headline came in 2020. He became the first NFL player to opt out of that season because of COVID-19 concerns, giving up a base salary of $2.75 million.

He was already working on the front line by then. In April 2020, he answered Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s call for help and became a medical volunteer at a long-term care facility on Montreal’s South Shore. His announcement left no doubt about where his head was.

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“I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love,” he wrote. “If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

The work was not glamorous, and he never pretended it was. He spent four months that spring at a care center outside Montreal, doing tasks like inserting urinary catheters, feeding patients, and changing bed linens. He later told NFL Network’s Andrea Kremer what stuck with him.

“What really mattered? It’s not the treatment, it’s the caring,” he said.

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The recognition followed. He was named co-winner of Canada’s Lou Marsh Trophy as the country’s top athlete, and one of Sports Illustrated’s Sportspeople of the Year. His scrubs and lab coat went on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Now, years later, he is back at the stadium where he helped build a championship team, wearing a different kind of uniform. The Chiefs have a Thanksgiving trip to Buffalo next, and one of their old linemen is back on the sideline with the medical team.