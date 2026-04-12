Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Claps Back at Charles Omenihu Over Disrespecting Lamar Jackson

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu has found himself in the headlines for his glaring comment about two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, prompting his ex-teammate to hit back at the Washington Commanders star. Omenihu appeared on the Speakeasy podcast with Emanuel Acho, where he was asked to compare Buffalo Bills QB1 Josh Allen with Jackson. Responding to this comparison, the Commanders’ defensive end made a scathing remark about Jackson, which didn’t sit well with his former teammate.

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“Never had a problem with Josh Allen. Me speaking personally. Always had a problem with Lamar. Convo over,” two-time Super Bowl champion and former Chiefs defender Frank Clark, responding to a Bleacher Report post about Omenihu’s comment about the Ravens QB1.

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This reaction from the former Seattle Seahawks star came after Charles Omenihu, how the NFL has figured out Lamar Jackson, who had a disappointing 2025 season. As the Baltimore Ravens‘ QB1, Jackson threw for 2,549 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions with a 103.8 passer rating in 13 games. He added 2 rushing touchdowns and maintained a 62.7 QBR.

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During these games, the Ravens had a 6-7 record, which became his first losing season as a starting quarterback. Hence, after this season, Charles Omenihu shared how he has figured out the two-time MVP while praising Josh Allen.

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“You come after him, you close all the lanes, you five-man rush him, and you cover his guys, and I think you get it done. It’s been shown,” Omenihu confidently said while praising the Bills QB1, “Josh Allen can make every throw from no matter where he’s at. His arm strength is unbelievable. … I don’t think Lamar has that big amount of arm strength that Josh does. I just think you figured out Lamar.”

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Although Charles Omenihu believes this is a tactic to stop Lamar Jackson, the numbers tell a different story. Per Summer Brain, Action Jackson (35.59) had a better total EPA than Josh Allen (25.01) while facing a blitz. However, the Buffalo QB1 faced that type of defense more times (160) than his Baltimore counterpart (127).

While the debate continues, both Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen have been on similar paths throughout their careers. Both star quarterbacks have won MVP and other personal accolades while leading their teams to the AFC Championship games, but haven’t managed to slay Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to push for a Super Bowl.

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Hence, it will be interesting to see who among the two can break through to stake a claim as the best quarterback in the league. In the meantime, Jackson has taken it to social media and responded to this comment by Charles Omenihu.

Lamar Jackson hits back at Charles Omenihu’s comments

Since Charles Omenihu’s comments about the Baltimore Ravens QB1, Lamar Jackson has issued a statement on social media. As Omenihu revealed on the Speakeasy podcast, Jackson wasn’t the same player he once was. While this is a strong remark about a former MVP, Jackson had a faith-driven response on X.

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“Instead of trying to bring me down, ask GOD to bring you up🙏🏾💜🪖#JESUSCHRISTKINGOFKINGS,” Jackson tweeted via X.

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While Charles Omenihu and Frank Clark have shared their thoughts on the ongoing Allen vs. Jackson debate, the Ravens QB1 is letting his belief do the talking. With both Jackson and Allen yet to break through the Mahomes barrier, the 2026 season will be a crucial test to see who can finally step up and claim the top spot in the AFC.