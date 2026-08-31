Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Cut by NFC Rival Months After Joining Them in Trade

Less than three months is all it took for the Atlanta Falcons to decide that offensive tackle Wanya Morris was not what they needed. As NFL teams scrambled to get their rosters down to 53 players before the league-mandated deadline, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that the Atlanta Falcons are waiving Morris, just months after acquiring him in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Atlanta’s decision came as a surprise because the Falcons had only acquired Morris from Kansas City in June. The trade sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Chiefs, with Atlanta receiving Morris and a 2027 seventh-rounder in return.

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The AJC reported that Michael Jerrell had been ahead of Morris throughout training camp, while Morris missed more than a week with a toe injury and needed a ramp-up period.

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Morris, 25, was Kansas City’s third-round pick, No. 92 overall, in the 2023 NFL Draft. He played 43 games for the Chiefs and made four starts as a rookie before taking on a much larger role the following year. He started 11 games at left tackle during the 2024 season, when the Chiefs reached Super Bowl LVIII and won the championship.

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That opportunity opened after rookie Kingsley Suamataia struggled early in the season. Morris moved into the starting lineup and remained there for much of the year, having already made four starts during his rookie season. He understood how quickly a reserve player could suddenly become important.

Morris eventually lost the left tackle job later that season as Kansas City searched for a more reliable answer. Veteran D.J. Humphries was added, but he played only 92 offensive snaps over the final seven weeks. The Chiefs ultimately moved All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to left tackle, a move that became their preferred solution. By the time his Chiefs tenure ended, Morris had made 16 starts. His playing time had dropped, though, as Kansas City turned to other options along the offensive line.

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Morris also spoke about staying prepared during that period, knowing his role could change from one week to the next.

“Things can change in a matter of seconds. You can’t slack. You can’t chill out. You’ve got to go out there each and every play,” Morris said.

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Atlanta went into the summer needing more depth along the offensive line, which made Morris a useful addition when the Falcons traded for him. He was expected to compete for a role at tackle behind Jake Matthews and Jawaan Taylor, but the battle did not break his way.

The Falcons looked into trade options for Morris before deciding to release him. The injury and then falling behind Michael Jerrell in the competition worked against Morris. Atlanta kept Jerrell and seventh-round pick Ethan Onianwa, leaving the team with other options at tackle as it finalized the 53-man roster.

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Chiefs’ Own Tackle Depth Concerns Resurface Just Months Later

The timing carries some irony for Kansas City. Just two months after trading Morris away, the Chiefs found themselves scrambling to add tackle depth of their own during final roster cuts.

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Starting left tackle Josh Simmons has been dealing with a back injury that kept him out of practice for more than a week and sidelined him for the Chiefs’ final two preseason games. Head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation directly.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time here, but he’s a hard worker when it comes to these types of things. It’s just a matter of eliminating some of the pain that he has and making sure he has enough strength there,” Reid said.

Kansas City added two more offensive linemen shortly before the roster deadline. General manager Brett Veach brought in Joshua Ezeudu from the New York Giants and Diego Pounds from the Baltimore Ravens in separate trades made within days of each other. The timing of those moves showed how quickly the Chiefs’ situation along the line had changed.

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Morris will now go through the waiver process. Teams have 24 hours to place a claim on him, and at this point in the offseason, the 2026 draft order determines which team gets priority. Practice squads can also begin taking shape Monday, giving Morris another possible route back into the NFL even if he goes unclaimed.

Morris still has three seasons of NFL experience and a Super Bowl championship on his résumé. His next opportunity will depend on what happens during the waiver process and whether a team decides to bring him in afterward.





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