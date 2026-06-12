Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Faces Potential Capital Punishment After Being Indicted in Connection to Girlfriend’s Death

Darron Lee, a former Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs who also played for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, is currently facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Gabriela Carvalho Perpétuo.

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“Former Jets first-round pick Darron Lee was indicted on a murder charge,” ESPN reporter Rich Cimini noted on X. “

Prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder conviction. A decision on whether to pursue the death penalty will be determined in the coming weeks.”

Lee’s case will be heard in Hamilton County Criminal Court, where prosecutors have indicated it could potentially become a death penalty case. As per Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, the charges make Lee eligible for capital punishment, even though prosecutors have not yet decided whether they will pursue that sentence. That determination is expected to be made as the legal process moves forward.

Perpetuo died from multiple blunt-force injuries, as per the medical examiner. In fact, the autopsy report, which detailed numerous injuries also included hematomas, fractures and stab wounds. Court records also show that Lee was on probation in both Franklin County, Ohio, and Alachua County, Florida, at the time of his arrest. Those probation terms stemmed from three separate assault-related cases involving another man, Lee’s mother and the mother of his child.

Lee also faced accusations of using ChatGPT and getting medical help without calling the police. As reported by the Associated Press, the former NFL linebacker asked ChatGPT if falling in the shower can lead to bruising to the two eyes and “two stabby-looking wounds,” according to evidence presented in court.

At his bond hearing in February, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brian Lockhart described a violent crime scene by highlighting how there was blood on the staircase, handrails, walls, floors, and in nearly every room of the house. Lockhart also revealed that glass was shattered throughout the home before highlighting the presence of alcohol bottles all around the place.

Although Lee has been in the Hamilton County Jail without bond, this tragic incident isn’t the first time the former Chiefs linebacker has faced legal troubles, as the former Ohio State product was on probation for another grave issue during this indictment.

Chiefs’ Darron Lee was on probation for 3 alleged assault charges while facing capital punishment

When Darron Lee entered the NFL in the 2016 draft as the 20th overall pick by the Jets, expectations were sky high as he won the Defensive MVP of the 2015 Sugar Bowl after he recorded seven tackles and two sacks. However, his time in the league never worked out, as Lee’s tenure in New York was marred by various non-football issues, which forced the Jets to move on from him in 2019.

As the Chiefs brought in Lee, he won the Super Bowl. But failed to secure a long-term contract in Kansas City and then moved to the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders before being out of the league in 2021. Two years later, Darron Lee was involved in another horrific incident as he was arrested and charged with misdemeanors of assault and domestic violence in April 2023 for attacking his own mother and the mother of his two-year-old son in Dublin, Ohio

Hence, at the time of his ongoing case about the death of his girlfriend, AP revealed Lee was on “probation in Franklin County, Ohio, and Alachua County, Florida, after he was charged in three separate alleged assaults involving another man, Lee’s mother, and the mother of his child,” per court records.

Darron Lee’s story is one of the most tragic falls from grace in recent NFL history. A Super Bowl champion who once had the world at his feet, the 31-year-old now faces the possibility of capital punishment for the death of his girlfriend. With a lengthy criminal record already behind him, the coming weeks will determine just how severe the consequences will be.