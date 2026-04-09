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Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Joins NFC Rival After Being Cut by Andy Reid & Front Office

Abhishek Sachin Sandikar

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Apr 8, 2026 | 11:00 PM EDT

HomeNFL

Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Joins NFC Rival After Being Cut by Andy Reid & Front Office

Abhishek Sachin Sandikar

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Apr 8, 2026 | 11:00 PM EDT

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Essentials Inside The Story

  • The Kansas City Chiefs made a cap-driven move that sent a key piece elsewhere
  • This NFC team didn't waste time capitalizing, filling a sudden gap on offense
  • But the real tension builds behind center for this NFC South team

The Kansas City Chiefs have focused on creating maximum cap space to bring in top free agents and return to Super Bowl contention this time. They have lost some important players over the course of the offseason period. They have also signed various free agents in order to compensate for this loss and, at the same time, prepare for future acquisitions using their nine picks at the upcoming NFL Draft of 2026. During this process, Andy Reid and the Chiefs’ front office released an $80 million star, who will now protect the quarterback for an NFC South powerhouse.

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After offensive tackle Kaleb McGary announced his retirement, the Atlanta Falcons have found a veteran candidate to slot in at right tackle.

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“Falcons and former Chiefs free-agent offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor reached an agreement today on a one-year deal with a base value of $5 million and an additional $1 million in incentives, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported via X.

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The development surfaced after Kansas City released Taylor on March 2, ahead of the new league year. With this decision, the franchise added $20 million against the salary cap. The decision was also made after the 28-year-old had one year remaining on his four-year, $80 million deal he signed when he joined the Chiefs in 2023.

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While Jawaan Taylor played a crucial role in the Chiefs’ 2023 Lombardi Trophy run, the veteran tackle has struggled to hold his ground, committing 49 penalties (41 accepted) in 45 games with the Chiefs. He earned a 53.3 overall PFF grade in the 2025 season, 80th among 89 qualified offensive tackles for allowing 20 total pressures in pass protection. That total included 3 sacks and 5 hits allowed to opposing pass rushers.

With the franchise signing Jaylon Moore to a $30 million, two-year contract, the five-year veteran is expected to start in the 2026 season as a replacement. With Taylor on the market, the Atlanta Falcons swooped in to bring him in and replace longtime starter Kaleb McGary, who announced his sudden retirement after missing the previous season with a knee injury, at the age of 31.

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The former Chiefs star will play a crucial role on the offensive line. Taylor’s addition will provide experienced depth and insurance as the team evaluates its quarterback options. With Atlanta having two left-handed quarterbacks – Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. – he will be tasked with protecting their blindside this season.

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With much-needed protection secured for the lefty signal-callers ahead of the 2026 season, both Penix and Tagovailoa are expected to compete for the Falcons QB1 role, as per the Atlanta GM.

Falcons GM issues clarity on Atlanta QB1 for 2026 season

After parting ways with veteran Kirk Cousins, the Atlanta Falcons have two dynamic quarterback options for the 2026 season. When asked who between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. will start, GM Ian Cunningham revealed how both players are expected to compete for the QB1 role ahead of the new season.

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“For Tua coming in here, he knows he’s coming in here to compete, like Michael (Penix Jr.) knows he is coming in to compete, everybody, quite frankly, not just those two at the quarterback position,” Cunningham said, as per the Falcons website. “There are no starters right now.”

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After a few dominant seasons with the Miami Dolphins, the franchise benched Tagovailoa for the final three games last season after throwing a league-high 15 interceptions (compared with 20 touchdown passes) and ranking 30th in QBR. Similarly, Penix also had a disappointing 2025 season, which ended with a partially torn ACL that required reconstructive surgery.

With the Falcons’ front office bringing in former Chiefs star Jawaan Taylor, the onus will be on Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. to brush off their disappointing 2025 season performances and bounce back to kick-start this new era in Atlanta.

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Abhishek Sachin Sandikar

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Abhishek Sandikar is the NFL Editor at EssentiallySports, where he leads coverage of America’s most dynamic football stories with sharp editorial judgment and creative insight. A Journalism graduate from Christ University and a postgraduate in Broadcast Journalism, University of London, Abhishek brings narrative precision and a storyteller’s instinct to every piece he edits. His mornings begin with NFL and NBA highlights, his days are spent tracking evolving storylines, and his nights often end with a final dose of football.

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Bhwya Sriya

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