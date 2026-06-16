Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Released by AFC Rival After Major Injury Setback

Since turning pro in 2021, Keith Taylor has had to fight for his place across several NFL teams. And this time, a tough offseason injury has now sidelined him and ultimately cost him his spot with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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According to the NFL’s transaction wire, per Arrowhead Addict, Taylor suffered the injury in the weight room during OTAs. The team then placed the cornerback on injured reserve and added Dane Jackson as Taylor’s replacement.

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At the start of June, the news came quietly but hit hard. Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reported that Keith Taylor had suffered a pectoral tear during a weightlifting session, and the Jaguars responded by placing the cornerback on injured reserve. For any player moved to IR at that stage of the offseason, the verdict is the same: the entire season is gone before it starts.

Now, with the latest update confirming he has been released, Taylor is a free agent once again after a short-term stay in Jacksonville. To understand why this stings so much, you have to look at where Taylor has been. He was never really given the chance to plant his feet anywhere long enough to become a long-term piece.

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He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round, 166th overall, in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he inked his four-year rookie deal. He appeared in 34 games during his two seasons with the Panthers, recording 67 tackles, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. However, Carolina decided to release him ahead of the 2023 season, and Taylor became an unrestricted free agent and was back on the market.

That is when the Kansas City Chiefs came calling. Taylor was signed to the practice squad heading into 2023. He stayed there for the rest of the season, but what happened at the end of it changed everything. Taylor became a Super Bowl champion when the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

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He re-signed with Kansas City on a reserve/futures contract on February 14, 2024. The Chiefs waived him later that year before bringing him back to the practice squad, and in October, he earned a spot on the active roster. He appeared in 11 games for the Chiefs that season, contributing 79 rotational snaps on defense while doing much of his work on special teams.

When his contract expired, Taylor signed with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2025 campaign. He appeared in two games, recorded six tackles, and spent most of his time on the practice squad. It was not the breakout opportunity he was looking for, but it kept him in the league and eventually led to his next stop.

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Keith Taylor’s stint in Jacksonville comes to an end

After winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, Keith Taylor joined Kansas City’s AFC rival, the Jaguars, late in the 2025 season after Jourdan Lewis was placed on injured reserve. According to Tom Pelissero, Lewis faced surgery and missed the remainder of the year, leaving Jacksonville in need of cornerback depth.

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Taylor filled in and made his Jaguars debut during a playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills. Although it was not a big contribution, it was enough to keep the door open. In February 2026, Jacksonville extended its offer to Taylor by signing him to a one-year, $1,240,000 deal.

Given the situation at cornerback, it all made perfect sense. With Montaric Brown and Greg Newsome entering free agency, depth was something the room lacked at that time. In the end, Brown inked a three-year, $33 million deal to stay put, while Newsome joined the New York Giants.

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Taylor, coming in as a four-season veteran with playoff experience, was brought in to fill that depth role. It never got the chance to develop.

The tearing of the pectoral muscle during OTAs ended his 2026 season. The Jaguars seem to have already moved on, signing cornerbacks Dane Jackson and offensive tackle Trystan Colon before minicamp. What happens next is an open question. At 27, Taylor still has the physical tools and the experience that NFL rosters value. For now, his season is over before it started.