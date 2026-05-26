Chiefs Super Bowl Champ Can’t Wait To Face Patrick Mahomes & Co After Joining NFC Rival

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie is now preparing for a highly anticipated reunion with his former team. Only this time, he’ll be lining up on the other side in the blue and gold of the Los Angeles Rams, going head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. And if there’s one matchup McDuffie seems especially fired up for, it’s this one.

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“Chiefs. Thursday Night Football,” the cornerback said when the Rams’ social media personnel asked him about the one match that excites him the most this season.

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This feeling garners more attention because McDuffie didn’t walk away from the Chiefs. He was in the final year of his rookie contract. But the Chiefs traded him to the Rams, despite him serving as Steve Spagnuolo’s secondary. Brett Veach traded him for secure draft capital and salary cap relief. And now, McDuffie wants to show the Chiefs that they lost a gem.

For the last four seasons, McDuffie lined up across from Mahomes in closed-door practices. He knows the intricacies of Andy Reid’s offense better. And that makes him a dangerous weapon against the Chiefs’ offensive lineup.

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Last season, McDuffie made 63 total tackles, made one interception, seven pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one sack, while giving away only two yards. He was a pretty strong asset for the Chiefs. And that’s why Mahomes, Xavier Worthy, and others were upset with McDuffie’s trade.

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But McDuffie isn’t the only one who’s looking forward to facing the Chiefs. Steve Avila, the Rams’ offensive lineman, also named the Chiefs as the one opponent he’s looking out for.

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“The Chiefs. Growing up, Chiefs were on a run,” Avila said. “Now, get a chance to go against them. It’ll be a good game.”

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But it’s as if the matchup were already destined to happen. Last August, when he was asked about the one team he’d go to if he had to leave the red and whites, McDuffie clearly showed a soft spot for the Rams.

“You’re going to get me in trouble,” McDuffie said then. “Let’s think. If I could play for another team, I’d probably want to play close to my family, so that would probably be the L.A. Rams so that my family could come see every single game.”

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Of course, the Rams played a better game by immediately handing the cornerback a $124 million contract extension. But leaving the Chiefs’ home wasn’t easy for him.

Trent McDuffie had an emotional message for his teammates upon his exit from the Chiefs

As he left the premises of the Kansas City Chiefs, McDuffie took to Instagram and shared an emotional message for his former teammates. It was certainly a hard goodbye and he wasn’t ready for it. He thanked Brett Veach, Andy Reid, and the other coaches for bringing him on the draft and for the lessons.

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“To my teammates, my brothers, my friends, our bond will last a lifetime,” McDuffie wrote. “Thank you for helping me learn what being a man takes. I will cherish the hardships and the long hours at the facility. Y’all kept me pushing when I didn’t know I had more to give.”

“To Chiefs Kingdom, you welcomed me in with open arms. The last 4 years, I learned what giving to a community truly means,” his caption continued. “Your love, support, and relentless energy can never be repaid. You’re the best fans a football kid like me could dream of … And I’m thankful to have brought the Lombardi to the city, back-to-back. KC will be a part of me forever.”

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He is now the face of the new Rams defense. And a primetime victory against Kansas City validates the Rams’ aggressive offseason blockbuster, cementing them as a Super Bowl threat in the NFC.