Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Cut by NFC Rival Just Days Before Training Camp

The New York Giants made two major changes to their roster ahead of training camp. Despite having inadequate depth on defense, the Giants waived linebacker Cam Jones and defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell.

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ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported the development on X. The Giants released Cam Jones, whom they had signed earlier this year to a one-year, $1.3 million contract. His deal included a $75,000 signing bonus, up to $400,000 in bonus money if he reached certain goals, and $150,000 of his salary was guaranteed. According to Spotrac, Jones will still receive $225,000 in guaranteed money, and the Giants will have to count that amount as dead money.

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Cam Jones first joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in May 2023, after he went undrafted in the NFL Draft. In his very first season, he recorded 17 tackles and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII by beating the San Francisco 49ers, awarding Jones his first Super Bowl ring.

Fast forward to August 2025, when the Chiefs released him. One day later, the New York Jets claimed him off waivers and added him to their roster. In Week 6 of the 2025 season, Jones suffered a hip injury against Denver, when the Jets placed him on injured reserve.

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In December 2025, he was activated back to the active roster, playing the remaining 10 games for the season. Then in 2026, Cam Jones signed with the Giants as an unrestricted free agent.

Despite his Super Bowl pedigree, injuries have derailed his playing career. Giants head coach John Harbaugh mentioned that Cam Jones missed minicamp because he hurt his ankle while moving boxes, which stopped him from taking part in team practice.

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Meanwhile, Ravenell’s release surprised many, despite the Giants claiming him from Tennessee in July to compete for a defensive line spot. Ravenell joined Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2024 but spent most of his tenure on the practice squad.

After that, he was waived and joined the Titans after they claimed him off waivers, where he played under defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson. In Tennessee, Ravenell appeared in 14 games (one start) with six tackles and one forced fumble.

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The team’s latest move now leaves the Giants with less depth on defense as they are missing three defensive linemen before training camp begins. On Friday, the team placed Roy Robertson-Harris on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list because of an Achilles injury, while Sam Roberts was added to the list with an undisclosed injury. Tight end Thomas Fidone II was also placed on the PUP list as he continues to recover from foot surgery he had in the spring.

Because they are short on defensive linemen, the Giants are expected to sign another player before their first practice on Wednesday at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.