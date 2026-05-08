Chiefs Super Bowl Champion “Would Love to See” Kenny Moore II in Kansas City After Colts Exit

Cornerback Kenny Moore II finally has one thing he wanted all season: freedom. The Indianapolis Colts released him after he put in a trade request earlier in the year. But Moore has yet to accomplish his other goal: finding a new home. It’s been some time since the request was made, but no deals panned out. But now that the veteran corner is officially free, Tyrann Mathieu thought he’d be a great fit for the Kansas City Chiefs. Especially if Moore was open to a change in position.

“[Would] love to see him in a Spagz defense!! I believe he can transition to safety, and with his ability to tackle, hunt ball & his football IQ, he can play another 5 years at a high level w/o having to chase slot receivers every down.”

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As a former Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs, Mathieu understands the need for quality, experienced players on a defense like this one. That’s why he wants the AFC West powerhouse to go for Moore, who has made Pro Bowl honors once. Kansas City is aiming for a comeback this year after a disappointing show last season. But they’re also making a gamble by rolling out a fairly young and inexperienced secondary. This only creates a more pronounced need for a veteran like Moore to join.

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The Chiefs have lost an anchor in Trent McDuffie and have lost Jaylen Watson. But the slot corner position seems to have been replaced by Kader Kohou and rookie Jadon Canady. But there is a clear gap in the safety, which has lost Bryan Cook and Joshua Williams in free agency. The Chiefs need an experienced player here as well, because the only reliable names are Alohi Gillman and Chamarri Conner. There’s not much to look forward to in the depth after them, which is where Kenny Moore II could make a mark.

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Last season with the Colts, the corner finished with 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 2 forced fumbles. He was also graded an impressive 84.4 when it came to run defense, ranked 5th at the position. Even though he is turning 31 this year, he could still be worth some consideration from Kansas City.

He can also grow into a mentor for star rookie Mansoor Delane, for whom the Chiefs swung big in the draft. The team has shown a preference towards younger talent on the roster, but they would need some fine-tuning by the veterans to get them ready for the pro level.

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However, the Chiefs must act quickly if they want this talented cornerback. Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam has named three NFC powerhouses expected to dip their toes in this pool.

49ers, Cowboys, and Buccs named possible Kenny Moore II landing spots

If there’s any team that would welcome any help on defense, it is the Dallas Cowboys. They had one of the worst defensive performances last season, and have taken a bold stance by adding some very interesting players to plug those problems. But bringing another quality player like Kenny Moore would only improve their secondary. Because this unit is very likely going to see the rise of elite rookie Caleb Downs, adding a mentor like the former Colts CB could be very beneficial. And, Moore would not have to change his position.

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San Francisco 49ers could continue building their super team by adding the 30-year-old as an upgrade over Upton Stout, who played as the slot corner in his rookie season last year. Although he was solid, he hasn’t reached his ceiling. Moore would immediately help the Niners, especially in a star receiver-heavy NFC West with talents like Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Cooper Kuup, and reigning offensive player of the year, Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

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Now, looking at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they lost Jamel Dean to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Kindle Vildor has also gone to New England, who was a significant depth piece. Hence, adding Moore would help separate the Bucs from the rest in a weak division like the NFC South.

With multiple teams expected to be interested, Kenny Moore II will hope to find a contender and push for a Lombardi Trophy to cement himself as a top corner in the NFL, especially as he nears the twilight of his career.