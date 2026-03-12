Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooter Sentenced After Murder Charge Dropped

On February 14, 2024, just two days after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers, a celebration quickly turned tragic. While the Chiefs’ fans, players, and coaches had gathered near Union Station to celebrate the championship parade, the festive atmosphere came to an end with open gunfire. The shooting killed one woman and left more than two dozen other people injured at the 2024 Super Bowl parade. On March 9, more than two years after the incident, Dominic Miller, one of the shooters in the case, is close to regaining his freedom.

“Under Missouri’s self-defense and defense-of-others doctrines, we must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that any charged defendant was the initial aggressor or did not act in lawful self-defense or defense of others to overcome justification,” the Jackson County prosecutor’s office explained the legal hurdle they faced in a recent statement.

On March 9, Missouri prosecutors agreed to drop the second-degree murder charge against Dominic Miller, who was initially charged with murder for his role in the shooting at the parade. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, the case became difficult to prove because of Missouri’s self-defense laws.

Dominic Miller had already pleaded guilty to a weapons charge as part of a plea agreement and received a two-year prison sentence. With the murder charge now dismissed, authorities expect Miller to be released soon. But the chaotic events of the parade still raise difficult questions about Miller’s release.

According to the police and prosecutors, at least six people fired weapons during the sudden confrontation at the parade. The celebration devolved into chaos over a seemingly minor dispute when one man accused another of staring at him. According to authorities, the argument escalated until Lyndell Mays fired the first shots, triggering a chain reaction of gunfire.

Shortly afterward, a 15-year-old reportedly fired toward Mays and shot Dominic Miller. After being wounded, Miller told authorities that he drew his own gun and fired four to five shots in response. The parade had attracted nearly one million people, and among the many caught in the chaos were fans, city officials, and more people connected to the Chiefs. Reports at the time noted that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, helped shield bystanders from the gunfire.

The tragedy ultimately claimed the life of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the host of KKFI 90.1 FM, who had come to watch the Chiefs’ rally with her family. Court records show that the police later recovered multiple firearms at the scene, including at least two AR-style rifles. In total, authorities said 12 individuals had brandished guns during the shooting at the parade. Dominic Miller was not the only person charged, as prosecutors also filed charges against three teenagers connected to the shooting.

Initially, the second-degree murder charge against Dominic Miller carried a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison. However, Missouri’s stand-your-ground laws played a crucial role in changing the verdict in Miller’s case. Missouri’s laws allow individuals to use force in self-defense even outside their homes. While earlier laws in Missouri limited self-defense mainly to one’s residence, stand-your-ground laws extend those protections to public spaces as well.

David Wiegert, Dominic Miller’s attorney, further explained in a statement that under Missouri law, a person like his client who unintentionally harms a third party while lawfully defending themselves or someone else may be immune from criminal liability. According to Public Defenders, Dominic Miller could be released within days, and they also confirmed in emails on March 9 that he had been seriously wounded during the incident. Miller spent more than two years in custody, and several months of that time were spent in the hospital recovering from critical injuries sustained during the shooting.

“While we are very pleased to see his freedom restored, we remain concerned that he was charged with murder in the first place,” Wiegert said.

Public prosecutors have not yet clarified whether other defendants facing the second-degree murder charges in the parade shooting case might receive comparable plea deals. But Mays, who had previously been sentenced to a state youth facility, is expected to stand trial next year on charges that include second-degree murder.

How does the Prosecutor’s latest statement differ from the earlier verdict?

The latest statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office appears to differ from earlier statements made during the investigation into Dominic Miller’s case. Shortly after Lopez-Galvan’s death on February 14, 2024, a probable cause statement filed in circuit court described ballistic evidence that seemed to connect Dominic Miller’s weapon to the fatal shot.

Police recovered a .38-caliber bullet from Lopez-Galvan, and early ballistic analysis suggested it may have come from a gun that Miller admitted firing. Prosecutors later said the evidence could not definitively prove his weapon fired the fatal shot.

Prosecutors now say the evidence does not definitively prove that Miller fired the bullet that killed Lopez-Galvan. They did not provide detailed explanations but acknowledged that Lopez-Galvan’s family was consulted throughout the legal process, and they were informed about the legal challenges involved in the case.

“The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to holding violent actors accountable when the law allows,” the Prosecutor’s latest statement said.

Lopez-Galvan’s family is also seeking accountability through a civil lawsuit. In 2025, they filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Kansas City Sports Commission, Union Station, and the city of Kansas City. Just last week, Lopez-Galvan’s family reached a partial settlement with Union Station, though the terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed.

“The greatest justice would be having Lisa back, but since that is not possible, accountability still matters,” Lopez-Galvan’s family said in a recent statement. “We also share the hope expressed in court that change can come from this and that people recognize the importance of making better choices.”

Ultimately, despite the legal developments, Lopez-Galvan’s family says their priority now remains honoring her memory and supporting her children and loved ones