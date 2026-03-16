Super Bowl-Winning QB Emerges as Chiefs Option Amid Patrick Mahomes’ ACL Recovery

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes is recovering from a serious knee injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are exploring veteran options to secure their quarterback depth

Mahomes' recent public appearances are giving fans hope

Although the Kansas City Chiefs are hopeful that their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, will be healthy enough to start by Week 1, the front office is also keeping its options open. As part of this, the Chiefs have allegedly turned their focus to a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who could offer a veteran presence if Mahomes’ recovery timeline stretches into the early weeks of the season.

“Chiefs eye Russell Wilson during Mahomes’ ACL recovery,” according to an X post by Complex.

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Amid the Chiefs’ quarterback situation, with Mahomes nursing his ACL injury and backup Gardner Minshew departed in free agency, former New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson could be a proven veteran capable of providing stability to the team.

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Wilson became a free agent after his one-year $10.5 million contract with the Giants came to an end in 2026. The Giants signed him in 2025; however, his performance last season may have played a huge role in the decision to let him hit the free agency market.

During the 2025 season, he completed just 58.0 percent of his passes, which was by far the lowest mark of his long career. He began the season as the team’s starting quarterback before rookie Jaxson Dart took over the role early in the year, concluding the season with a 0-3 record. With declining mobility, he is viewed as more of a veteran No. 2 at this stage of his career, as per ESPN.

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Despite the dip in performance, ESPN recently ranked the longtime starter among the best unsigned players available, along with veteran quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins. Entering the 2026 season, Wilson is now seen primarily as a veteran depth option rather than a long-term starter.

Undoubtedly, Wilson still brings experience. He won Super Bowl XLVIII and has made the Pro Bowl ten times during his time with the Seattle Seahawks and again in 2024 with the Steelers. During his 14-season career, he has accumulated more than 46,000 yards and has scored 353 touchdowns.

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If Wilson lands with the Chiefs, he would add depth to the quarterback room with his experience. While the Chiefs are looking for a backup option for Mahomes, he has been hinting at a strong return while showing positive signs in his recovery journey.

Patrick Mahomes shows encouraging progress in ACL recovery

The Kansas City fans received a positive update last week after Patrick Mahomes was spotted moving around comfortably at the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament in Kansas City.

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Mahomes attended the matchup between BYU and West Virginia, but for many fans, the game itself wasn’t the main story. Instead, people were paying close attention to the Chiefs quarterback, who appeared to be showing encouraging signs in his recovery as he walked around the arena.

Notably, Mahomes was not wearing a knee brace or using crutches. Some mentioned that he seemed to have a slight limp, but overall, he looked steady while getting around.

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Mahomes suffered a major injury last season on December 14, when he tore the ACL during a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The injury ended his season immediately, and he had to undergo surgery the very next day to repair the damaged ligaments. The injury was also a major factor in the Kansas City Chiefs missing the playoffs for the first time since Mahomes took over as the team’s starting quarterback.

Since then, Mahomes has been focused on an intense rehabilitation process, with the ultimate objective being to return in time for the 2026 season. The typical recovery time for someone undergoing ACL reconstruction surgery is about nine months, and his availability for Week 1 next season will depend on how his rehabilitation process continues throughout the offseason.

However, there are already some good signs for Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, as it has been reported that his recovery process is ahead of schedule, and he has already regained a good amount of mobility while continuing his rehabilitation process.

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As NFL insider Jay Glazer recently pointed out, the fact that Mahomes had quick surgery and is taking an aggressive approach to rehab could potentially help speed up his recovery process.

The fact that he was seen walking around comfortably at the Big 12 tournament only served to further fuel the optimism that he could be ready to go by Week 1.